Sunday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: NHRA, Gatornationals (FS1)
7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, South Point 400 (NBC Sports)
BOWLING
Noon: Elias Cup (FS1)
7 p.m.: Elias Cup (FS1)
COLLEGES
Women's soccer
Noon: South Alabama at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ACCN)
Field hockey
Noon: Wake Forest at Virginia (ACC)
1:30 p.m.: Duke at Louisville (ACC)
GOLF
8:30 a.m.: European, Irish Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship (WXII-12)
MLB
3 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)
3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox (TBS)
3:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Minnesota (Fox Sports Southeast)
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami (ESPN)
NFL
1 p.m.: Washington at Cleveland (WGHP)
4 p.m.: Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers (WFMY)
4:25 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle (WGHP)
8:20 p.m.: Green Bay at New Orleans (WXII)
SOCCER
6:25 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Spezia (ESPN+)
7 a.m.: Premier, Leeds United at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)
8:50 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Hellas Verona, Genoa at Napoli (ESPN+)
9 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)
11:50 a.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Crotone (ESPN+)
11:25 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Manchester City (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at SC Freiburg (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at West Ham United FC (Peacock)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus at AS Roma (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at Chicago Fire (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m: MLS, New England Revolution at D.C. United, Montreal Impact at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew at Toronto FC (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United FC (ESPN+)
8 p.m: Liga MX, Tijuana at Santos Laguna (FS2)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at FC Dallas (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)
10 p.m: MLS, Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes at LAFC (ESPN+)
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs Team Warren (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs Team Ocasio (ESPN2)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: French Open (Tennis, Fox Sports South)
Noon: French Open (WXII)
WNBA PLAYOFFS
1 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Seattle vs. Minnesota (WXLV)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!