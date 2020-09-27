 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's sports events on the air
0 comments

Sunday's sports events on the air

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air listings logo sports

ON THE AIR

AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: NHRA, Gatornationals (FS1)

7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, South Point 400 (NBC Sports)

BOWLING

Noon:  Elias Cup (FS1)

7 p.m.: Elias Cup (FS1)

COLLEGES

Women's soccer

Noon: South Alabama at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke (ACCN)

Field hockey

Noon: Wake Forest at Virginia (ACC)

1:30 p.m.: Duke at Louisville (ACC)

GOLF

8:30 a.m.: European, Irish Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship (WXII-12)

MLB

3 p.m.: Boston at Atlanta (Fox Sports South)

3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox (TBS)

3:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Minnesota (Fox Sports Southeast)

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.: Boston vs. Miami (ESPN)

NFL

1 p.m.: Washington at Cleveland (WGHP)

4 p.m.: Carolina at Los Angeles Chargers (WFMY)

4:25 p.m.: Dallas at Seattle (WGHP)

8:20 p.m.: Green Bay at New Orleans (WXII)

SOCCER

6:25 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Spezia (ESPN+)

7 a.m.: Premier, Leeds United at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)

8:50 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Hellas Verona, Genoa at Napoli (ESPN+)

9 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)

11:50 a.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Crotone (ESPN+)

11:25 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at SC Freiburg (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at West Ham United FC (Peacock)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus at AS Roma (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at Chicago Fire (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m: MLS, New England Revolution at D.C. United, Montreal Impact at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew at Toronto FC (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United FC (ESPN+)

8 p.m:  Liga MX, Tijuana at Santos Laguna (FS2)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at FC Dallas (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)

10 p.m: MLS, Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps FC (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at LA Galaxy, San Jose Earthquakes at LAFC (ESPN+)

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs Team Warren (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs Team Ocasio (ESPN2)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: French Open (Tennis, Fox Sports South)

Noon: French Open (WXII)

WNBA PLAYOFFS

1 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Seattle vs. Minnesota (WXLV)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News