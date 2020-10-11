Sunday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula, 1, Aramco Eifel Grand Prix (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Bank of America ROVAL 400 (WXII)
COLLEGES
Volleyball
5:30 p.m. Duke at North Carolina (ACC)
Women's soccer
3:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson (ACC)
Field hockey
Noon: Virginia at North Carolina (ACC)
2 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)
GOLF
6 a.m.: European, BMW PGA Championship (Golf)
10 a.m.: LPGA, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Golf)
Noon: LPGA, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (WXII)
2 p.m.: Champions, SAS Championship (Golf)
5 p.m.: PGA, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Golf)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)
MLB PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.: ALCS, Houston vs. Tampa Bay (TBS)
MOTORCYCLE RACING
11 a.m.: MotoAmerica Indy 2 (FS1)
3 p.m.: MotoAmerica Indy 2 (FS1)
NBA FINALS
7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami (WXLV)
NFL
1 p.m.: Carolina at Atlanta (WGHP)
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Kansas City (WFMY)
4:25 p.m.: New York Giants at Dallas (WFMY)
8:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle (WXII)
RODEO
3 p.m.: PBR Express Ranches Classic (CBS Sports)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: FA Women's Super, Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)
9:30 a.m.: FA Women's Super, Manchester City at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
Noon: UEFA Nations, Belgium at England (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Portugal vs. France (ESPN)
2:45 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Italy at Poland (ESPN+)
4:30 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at New York City FC (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders at LAFC (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Montreal Impact at Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati; Nashville SC at Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City SC, D.C. United at Chicago Fire (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)
8 p.m. Liga MX, Tijuana at Santos Laguna (FS1)
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.: French Open (Tennis)
9 a.m.: French Open, men's singles final (WXII)
