Sunday's sports events on the air
Sunday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula, 1, Aramco Eifel Grand Prix (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Bank of America ROVAL 400 (WXII)

COLLEGES

Volleyball

5:30 p.m. Duke at North Carolina (ACC)

Women's soccer

3:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson (ACC)

Field hockey

Noon: Virginia at North Carolina (ACC)

2 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)

GOLF

6 a.m.: European, BMW PGA Championship (Golf)

10 a.m.: LPGA, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Golf)

Noon: LPGA, KPMG Women's PGA Championship (WXII)

2 p.m.: Champions, SAS Championship (Golf)

5 p.m.: PGA, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Golf)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

MLB PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.: ALCS, Houston vs. Tampa Bay (TBS)

MOTORCYCLE RACING

11 a.m.: MotoAmerica Indy 2 (FS1)

3 p.m.: MotoAmerica Indy 2 (FS1)

NBA FINALS

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami (WXLV)

NFL

1 p.m.: Carolina at Atlanta (WGHP)

1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Kansas City (WFMY)

4:25 p.m.: New York Giants at Dallas (WFMY)

8:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Seattle (WXII)

RODEO

3 p.m.: PBR Express Ranches Classic (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: FA Women's Super, Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

9:30 a.m.: FA Women's Super, Manchester City at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

Noon: UEFA Nations, Belgium at England (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Portugal vs. France (ESPN)

2:45 p.m.: UEFA Nations, Italy at Poland (ESPN+)

4:30 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at New York City FC (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders at LAFC (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Montreal Impact at Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC at FC Cincinnati; Nashville SC at Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew SC at Orlando City SC, D.C. United at Chicago Fire (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)

8 p.m. Liga MX, Tijuana at Santos Laguna (FS1)

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: French Open (Tennis)

9 a.m.: French Open, men's singles final (WXII)

