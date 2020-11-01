 Skip to main content
Sunday's sports events on the air
ON THE AIR

AUTO RACING

7:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Xfinity 500 (WXII)

4 p.m.: NHRA, Drag racing finals (FS1)

COLLEGES

Field hockey

Noon: Wake Forest at Boston College (ACC)

Soccer

1 p.m.: Men, N.C. State at North Carolina (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: Women, Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

3:30 p.m.: Women, Duke at Miami (ACC)

5:30 p.m.: Women, Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)

Volleyball

4 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ACCNX)

FIGURE SKATING

Noon: Skate Canada International ISU Grand Prix (WXII)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European, Cyprus Open (Golf)

11 a.m.: PGA, Bermuda Championship (Golf)

2 p.m.: Champions, TimberTech Championship (Golf)

NFL

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay (WGHP)

4:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago (WGHP)

8:20 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia (WXII)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Udinese Calcio (ESPNews)

7 a.m.: Premier, Southampton at Aston Villa (Peacock)

8:50 a.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Torino, Juventus at Spezia Calcio (ESPN+)

9 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Everton (NBC Sports)

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen at SC Freiburg (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Manchester United (Peacock)

11:50 a.m.: Serie A, Sassulo at Napoli, Fiorentina at AS Roma (ESPN+)

11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at Hertha BSC (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Sampdoria (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC at Philadelphia Union (WXLV)

7 p.m.: MLS, FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at New York City FC (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Montreal Impact, D.C. United at New England Revolution, Inter Miami CF at Toronto FC, Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, LAFC at San Jose Earthquakes, Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy (ESPN+)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP, Vienna and Kazakhstan (Tennis)

SWIMMING

Noon: International Swimming League (CBS Sports)

