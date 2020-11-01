Sunday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
AUTO RACING
7:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Xfinity 500 (WXII)
4 p.m.: NHRA, Drag racing finals (FS1)
COLLEGES
Field hockey
Noon: Wake Forest at Boston College (ACC)
Soccer
1 p.m.: Men, N.C. State at North Carolina (ACCNX)
1 p.m.: Women, Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
3:30 p.m.: Women, Duke at Miami (ACC)
5:30 p.m.: Women, Notre Dame at North Carolina (ACC)
Volleyball
4 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ACCNX)
FIGURE SKATING
Noon: Skate Canada International ISU Grand Prix (WXII)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European, Cyprus Open (Golf)
11 a.m.: PGA, Bermuda Championship (Golf)
2 p.m.: Champions, TimberTech Championship (Golf)
NFL
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Baltimore (WFMY)
1 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay (WGHP)
4:25 p.m.: New Orleans at Chicago (WGHP)
8:20 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia (WXII)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Udinese Calcio (ESPNews)
7 a.m.: Premier, Southampton at Aston Villa (Peacock)
8:50 a.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Torino, Juventus at Spezia Calcio (ESPN+)
9 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Everton (NBC Sports)
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen at SC Freiburg (ESPN+)
11:30 a.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Manchester United (Peacock)
11:50 a.m.: Serie A, Sassulo at Napoli, Fiorentina at AS Roma (ESPN+)
11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at Hertha BSC (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Genoa at Sampdoria (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew SC at Philadelphia Union (WXLV)
7 p.m.: MLS, FC Cincinnati at Atlanta United FC (Fox Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at New York City FC (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Montreal Impact, D.C. United at New England Revolution, Inter Miami CF at Toronto FC, Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, LAFC at San Jose Earthquakes, Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy (ESPN+)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP, Vienna and Kazakhstan (Tennis)
SWIMMING
Noon: International Swimming League (CBS Sports)
