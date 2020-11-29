Sunday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Men's basketball
1 p.m.: Richmond at Kentucky (ESPN)
1 p.m.: Teams TBA (Hall of Fame Classic) (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Florida A&M at Georgia (SEC)
2 p.m.: Mount St. Mary's at Maryland (Big Ten)
3 p.m.: New Orleans at Texas A&M (SEC)
3:30 p.m.: Teams TBA (CBE Classic) (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Mass.-Lowell at Ohio State (Big Ten)
5:30 p.m.: Houston at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
5:30 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Rhode Island (Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off) (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: North Florida at Miami (ACC)
6 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Louisville (Fox Sports South)
6 p.m.: Oakland at Michigan (Big Ten)
6:30 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Butler (FS1)
8 p.m.: South Florida vs. Virginia Tech (CBE Classic) (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: UNCG vs. Winthrop (Louisville, Ky.) (ESPN3)
Women's basketball
1 p.m.: High Point at North Carolina (ACCNX)
2 p.m.: Western Carolina at Duke (ACCNX)
2 p.m.: Radford at N.C. State (ACCNX)
2 p.m: UNC Asheville at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Marquette at North Dakota (Fox Sports Southeast)
GOLF
5 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)
NFL
1 p.m.: Carolina at Minnesota (WGHP)
1 p.m.: Tennessee at Indianapolis (WFMY)
4:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay (WFMY)
8:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay (WXII)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: Pro14, Glasgow vs. Cardiff (ESPNews)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Lazio (ESPNews)
8:50 a.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at AC Milan, Crotone at Bologna (ESPN+)
8:55 a.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Southampton (NBC Sports)
9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha BSC at Bayer 04 Leverkusen (ESPN+)
11:25 a.m.: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, TSG Hoffenheim at 1. FSV Mainz 05 (ESPN+)
12:20 p.m.: Spezia at Cagliari (ESPN+)
2:10 p.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
2:35 p.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at Napoli (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Orlando City SC (WXLV)
8 p.m.: MLS, Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC (ESPN)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!