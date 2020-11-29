 Skip to main content
Sunday's sports events on the air
ON THE AIR

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m.: Formula 1, Bahrain Grand Prix (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

1 p.m.: Richmond at Kentucky (ESPN)

1 p.m.: Teams TBA (Hall of Fame Classic) (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Florida A&M at Georgia (SEC)

2 p.m.: Mount St. Mary's at Maryland (Big Ten)

3 p.m.: New Orleans at Texas A&M (SEC)

3:30 p.m.: Teams TBA (CBE Classic) (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Mass.-Lowell at Ohio State (Big Ten)

5:30 p.m.: Houston at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m.: San Francisco vs. Rhode Island (Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off) (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: North Florida at Miami (ACC)

6 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Louisville (Fox Sports South)

6 p.m.: Oakland at Michigan (Big Ten)

6:30 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Butler (FS1)

8 p.m.: South Florida vs. Virginia Tech (CBE Classic) (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m.: UNCG vs. Winthrop (Louisville, Ky.) (ESPN3)

Women's basketball

1 p.m.: High Point at North Carolina (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: Western Carolina at Duke (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: Radford at N.C. State (ACCNX)

2 p.m: UNC Asheville at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Marquette at North Dakota (Fox Sports Southeast)

GOLF

5 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Championship (Golf)

NFL

1 p.m.: Carolina at Minnesota (WGHP)

1 p.m.: Tennessee at Indianapolis (WFMY)

4:25 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay (WFMY)

8:20 p.m.: Chicago at Green Bay (WXII)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: Pro14, Glasgow vs. Cardiff (ESPNews)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Lazio (ESPNews)

8:50 a.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at AC Milan, Crotone at Bologna (ESPN+)

8:55 a.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Southampton (NBC Sports)

9:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha BSC at Bayer 04 Leverkusen (ESPN+)

11:25 a.m.: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

11:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, TSG Hoffenheim at 1. FSV Mainz 05 (ESPN+)

12:20 p.m.: Spezia at Cagliari (ESPN+)

2:10 p.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

2:35 p.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at Napoli (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: MLS, New England Revolution at Orlando City SC (WXLV)

8 p.m.: MLS, Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC (ESPN)

