Super Bowl LVI players with ties to the Triad, North Carolina

Players with ties to the Triad and North Carolina in Super Bowl LVI:

Rams

QB John Wolford: The former Wake Forest player backs up starter Matthew Stafford. Has seen limited playing time in two games.

Bengals

DT B.J. Hill: The N.C. State alum stars alongside D.J. Reader on a defense that ranks fifth in the NFL against the run. He was credited with 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles in the regular season.

DT D.J. Reader: The sixth-year pro from Greensboro, a Grimsley alum, totaled 39 tackles during the regular season.

LB Germaine Pratt: The third-season player from High Point Central and N.C. State made 85 tackles during the regular season.

S Jessie Bates: The Wake Forest star is a starter who made 83 tackles in his 15 starts and intercepted a pass.

G D'Ante Smith: The rookie from East Carolina has played in two games and is listed as a reserve left tackle.

DT Larry Ogunjobi: The Ragsdale High School graduate from Greensboro suffered a broken foot Jan. 15 and will not play.