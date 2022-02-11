 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Super Bowl LVI players with ties to the Triad, North Carolina
top story

Super Bowl LVI players with ties to the Triad, North Carolina

Bengals Chiefs Football

Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader of Greensboro, right, tries to track down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is during the AFC championship game.

 Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press

Players with ties to the Triad and North Carolina in Super Bowl LVI:

Rams

QB John Wolford: The former Wake Forest player backs up starter Matthew Stafford. Has seen limited playing time in two games.

Bengals

DT B.J. Hill: The N.C. State alum stars alongside D.J. Reader on a defense that ranks fifth in the NFL against the run. He was credited with 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles in the regular season.

DT D.J. Reader: The sixth-year pro from Greensboro, a Grimsley alum, totaled 39 tackles during the regular season.

LB Germaine Pratt: The third-season player from High Point Central and N.C. State made 85 tackles during the regular season.

S Jessie Bates: The Wake Forest star is a starter who made 83 tackles in his 15 starts and intercepted a pass.

G D'Ante Smith: The rookie from East Carolina has played in two games and is listed as a reserve left tackle.

DT Larry Ogunjobi: The Ragsdale High School graduate from Greensboro suffered a broken foot Jan. 15 and will not play.

