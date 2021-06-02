 Skip to main content
Superlatives from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's career
ACCKBKB FINAL

Mike Krzyzewski acknowledging Duke fans after the Blue Devils won the 2006 ACC Tournament in the Greensboro Coliseum.

 Jerry Wolford, News & Record

Among the superlatives of Mike Krzyzewksi's head coaching career:

Seasons

46 through 2020-21 (41 at Duke)

Wins

1,170 (most in NCAA Division I men's basketball history)

NCAA championships

1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015

Final Four teams

12

NCAA Tournament appearances

35 (most by any coach)

ACC Tournament championships

15 (most in league history)

NBA Draft picks

67 (41 in first round)

Olympic gold medals

2008, 2012, 2016

National players of the year

Nine (11 honors)

More mosts

67 ACC Tournament wins

 97 NCAA Tournament wins

 126 weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll

 517 ACC wins

