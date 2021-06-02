Superlatives from Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's career

STAFF REPORT
Among the superlatives of Mike Krzyzewksi's head coaching career:
Seasons
46 through 2020-21 (41 at Duke)
Wins
1,170 (most in NCAA Division I men's basketball history)
NCAA championships
1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015
Final Four teams
12
NCAA Tournament appearances
35 (most by any coach)
ACC Tournament championships
15 (most in league history)
NBA Draft picks
67 (41 in first round)
Olympic gold medals
2008, 2012, 2016
National players of the year
Nine (11 honors)
More mosts
• 67 ACC Tournament wins
• 97 NCAA Tournament wins
• 126 weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll
• 517 ACC wins
