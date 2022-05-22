The fun continues for Page girls soccer team

GREENSBORO — Make no mistake, this is Jeff Bateson’s Page girls soccer team. The Pirates have bought in to their coach’s emphasis on defense and embraced the team-first mentality he preaches.

That’s why Page is still competing in the N.C. High School Athletic Association Class 4-A playoffs and will be home at 7 p.m. Monday against Charlotte Myers Park.

But Tim Nash’s influence will remain strong as long as some of the late Pirates coach’s players are still in the program. Nash died from a heart attack April 2, 2021, after coaching Page for 2½ seasons.

“Tim’s death did bring us together,” says senior defender Janie Carpenter, “but it’s really his legacy that we tried to carry through this season. It’s just kind of that atmosphere of having fun while working hard.”

Bateson took over under incredibly trying circumstances and helped Page reach the West Regional final last season, where the Pirates lost to Myers Park in Charlotte.

“It took a couple of weeks for those walls to be broken down between them and me,” Bateson says. “Even this year I’ve tried not to bring it up much. It was Tim’s personality and how much he loved coaching and loved kids, especially these girls. It’s carried over into this year, kind of quietly almost silently.”

Along the way, Bateson has learned as much from his players as he’s taught them.

“Working with these girls for the last year and a half, it’s made me put my 20-plus years of coaching in perspective,” the coach says. “Janie said it’s a game and it’s supposed to be fun. It’s so true.”

The fun for these Pirates includes gummies – anything from sour gummies to gummy worms or Sour Patch Kids – and the song they play on the bus after road wins, “Natural Disaster” by the Zac Brown Band.

“Tim always loved being a part of that,” says senior defender Lilly Stephens.

“The best part of it is the friendships and the connections we have,” says senior forward Maddie Goas. “Yes, it’s soccer, it’s fun and we love the game and take it seriously, but it’s the interactions we have with each other. It’s the little things like listening to our song or the bus rides … that have really made it special and have carried on some of the emotional parts of last year, but in a better way.”

It took some time for the Pirates to cope with suddenly losing a coach who meant so much to them, but with Bateson’s leadership they “all just came together and it was really cool,” Stephens says. “Jeff just kind of stepped in with a big bear hug for our whole team. It’s really carried on through this season.

“Last year through the playoffs, each time we just knew Tim was there supporting us. Rainbows would come down … This year we’ve taken that fun and put it into our practices, into how we love each other.”

The result has been a team that has turned great unity into great defense. Page has only given up 13 goals in 22 games while going 16-4-2, and freshman goalkeeper Ava Richards has emerged after splitting the job with sophomore McKenzie Marshall during the regular season.

“We have really good team chemistry,” Carpenter says. “I see with a lot of other teams that sometimes they’re yelling at each other, and when it gets to the harder games they’re a little bit more frustrated with each other. … A little frustration is natural, but we’re never really at each other’s throat.”

Senior midfielder Anna Schmedes says the Pirates “know we’re a defensive team and it’s good that we know that. It always seems like it’s a 1-0 game. We know that once we get that first goal we’re winning. In last year’s playoffs, that’s the way our mentality always was.”

Like everything else with this Page team, everyone is involved in defending. Chela Parris, a senior forward who’s contributed five goals and seven assists, says defense “really starts up front, because sometimes your best defense is your offense.

“When we can keep the ball upfield,” Parris says, “we sometimes get to points in the game where we’re just throwing the ball in at their end of the field again and again and it never leaves that area. We may not be scoring, but we have the ball and it’s hard for teams to get possession.”

When the Pirates get possession in dangerous positions, it’s usually sophomore Sienna Coker (19 goals, 6 assists) or junior McKenna Spencer (8 goals, 9 assists) doing the damage. But freshman Anne Adams (8 goals) came through with the only score in Thursday night’s emotional 1-0 win at Metro 4-A Conference rival Northwest Guilford that sent Page to the third round of the playoffs.

Junior defender Reagan Neff “broke down in tears right after the game and said, ‘It’s the first time we’ve beaten Northwest since Tim died,’ ” Bateson says. “I guess I’d known that, but then Sienna made the comment that it was the first time she’d beaten Northwest, and she’s just a sophomore. All these little milestones for them keep adding up, and I keep learning something new about this group every day. It’s been really fun.”

The fun will continue for the 12th-seeded Pirates on Monday night when No. 13 Myers Park vists Marion Kirby Stadium after both teams won road matches. Last year’s 3-2 loss in the regional final is still fresh in the Page players’ minds.

“I think about this game at least once a week and it makes me so mad every time because we should have won that game,” Schmedes says. “I know they’re not going to score three goals against us ever again. I know that it’s not going to be a high-scoring game. We have a lot of fuel going into Myers Park this time because of what happened last year.”

Page upset Myers Park in the third round of the 2019 playoffs, but Parris suffered a concussion about 20 minutes into the match and had to watch the rest of it from the bench. She missed last year’s game with an injury, so she’s “super-excited” to get one last shot at the Mustangs.

Freshman year “they did not expect us to beat them,” Carpenter says, “so last year they came at us with a lot of fire in their bellies. This year we’re ready to take it back to them.”

Having the Page student section behind the Pirates this year is “huge,” Schmedes says.

“Last year, it felt like we were playing in a football game because of the size of their student section. There was heckling going on the whole game. You don’t want that to get in your head, but there’s no way it can’t. We’ve told all our friends to come out, and we’re hoping they can bring the same energy that (Myers Park’s fans) brought last time.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.