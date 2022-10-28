The Greatest Homecoming on Earth is Saturday

CAMPBELL (2-0 Big South, 4-3 overall) at N.C. A&T (2-0, 4-3)

What

Big South Conference football

When

1 p.m. Saturday

Where

Truist Stadium, Greensboro

Tickets

Sold out

TV/Radio

By the numbers

Campbell — Offense, 28.1 ppg, 178.6 ypg rushing, 230.0 ypg passing, 8 turnovers; defense, 24.9 ppg, 162.9 ypg rushing, 201.7 ypg passing, 11 turnovers forced; team, 73.3 ypg in penalties.

N.C. A&T — Offense, 26.3 ppg, 192.1 ypg rushing, 180.6 ypg passing, 10 turnovers; defense, 25.9 ppg, 97.7 ypg rushing, 165.6 ypg passing, 10 turnovers forced; team, 72.3 ypg in penalties.

Players to watch

Campbell — QB Hajj-Malik Williams (132-of-211 passing, 1,526 yards, 9 TDs, 5 INTs, 275 yards, 5 TDs rushing), RB Bryant Barr (77 carries, 382 yards, 2 TDs, 7 catches, 32 yards), TE Julian Hill (27 catches, 391 yards, 3 TDs), WR Ezeriah Anderson (20 catches, 272 yards, 2 TDs), DE Brevin Allen (19 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, INT), DT Josh Johnson (29 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks), LB C.J. Tillman (50 tackles, INT, fumble recovery), CB Jonathan Jones (23 tackles, 2 INTs, fumble recovery), P Corey Peterson (40.9 yards per punt), K Caleb Dowden (10-12 FGA).

N.C. A&T — QB Jalen Fowler (76-of-115 passing, 905 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT), RB Bhayshul Tuten (120 carries, 807 yards, 6 TDs, 19 catches, 205 yards, 2 TDs), WR Zach Leslie (17 catches, 258 yards, 2 TDs), WR Sterling Berkhalter (13 catches, 206 yards, 2 TDs), LB Tyquan King (63 tackles, 4 TFLs, INT), Karon Prunty (25 tackles, 2 INTs), Rover Avarion Cole (25 tackles, 2 INTs), K Andrew Brown (12-of-15 FGA), P Caleb Brickouse (41.7 yards per punt).

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

You might remember the lead Camel

Campbell's head coach since 2013 should be familiar to football fans in North Carolina. He is former Carolina Panthers safety Mike Minter.

The Camels have improved steadily during Minter's tenure, and he's not only winning on the field, he's been very successful on the recruiting trail in recent years. A&T coach Sam Washington has gone head-to-head with Minter for a few high school prospects and each has won a few of those battles. Minter's teams are physical and disciplined, just as the former Nebraska standout was during his 10-year NFL career. Minter and Campbell are coming off a 22-14 loss to Deion Sanders and Jackson State in what was the Tigers' Homecoming game and beat N.C. Central 48-18 on Oct. 1. That's the same Central team that defeated the Aggies 28-13 on Sept. 3 in the Duke's Mayo Classic.

It's not just Homecoming for the Aggies

Two key players for Campbell are also coming home this weekend. Defensive end Brevin Allen was the Big South's defensive player of the year last season and was a second- or third-team FCS All-American selection by most accounts. A former Northeast Guilford standout, he's having a strong redshirt-senior season. Bryant Barr, who was a quarterback and defensive back on Eastern Guilford's NCHSAA Class 3-AA runner-up team in 2016, is the Camels' leading rusher as a graduate student at running back.

“They’re great football players who play with a lot of emotion, a lot of energy," says A&T coach Sam Washington. "I’m sure them coming home is going give them an additional spark, but we have to put that out.”

It's go time for A&T

Aggies fans know their team lost its first three games (to Central, Duke and North Dakota State) before running off four straight wins heading into GHOE. Washington says this is the week we'll know which way the rest of the season is likely to go.

“We often talk about games 6, 7 and 8," A&T's coach says. "If you want to have a chance to play championship-level ball at the end of the season, those are three games that you need to win. That’s where we are now. We got 6 and 7," he added, referring to Edward Waters and Robert Morris, respectively. "Now we have to win number 8. That would set us up for the remainder of the season.”

After Campbell, the Aggies are home against longtime MEAC rival Norfolk State, then finish the regular season with a pair of Big South games — home against Charleston Southern and at Gardner-Webb.