WINSTON-SALEM — It’s not uncommon at Bowman Gray Stadium for drivers to have beefs with one another. That’s part of the show and it comes with the territory, driving a race car around a short track at high speeds.

It’s also not uncommon for drivers and their crews to rally around somebody who is struggling with a health issue. In the case of 10-year-old Emma Edwards, she’s been on everybody’s mind as she was fighting her battle with leukemia all summer.

She lost that battle earlier this week and died, according to Chris Carter, a public address announcer along with Randy Pulliam each Saturday night.

Drivers have done whatever they could financially to help Emma’s family out over the past month or so. Many drivers had “Emma’s Army” stickers on their cars. The stickers were also on sale as a fundraiser to help the family.

Carter and driver Emilee Lewis have been helping sell the stickers throughout this season.

Carter said Emma’s mom and dad, Alina and Aaron, have loved the outpouring of good wishes and prayers during their daughter’s battle.

Last Saturday, Zack Staley, who won the Street Stock race but was disqualified for not going through the postrace inspection, made sure that Emma got his trophy. Zack’s mom gave the trophy to Carter, who brought it to Emma, and her eyes lit up, according to Carter.

Amber Lynn mentioned Emma’s fight in Lynn’s Victory Lane speech after her win last Saturday.

“The family received $2,120 cash from the sticker donations,” Carter said last week in an update on Facebook.

Carter also posted this on Facebook: “Absolutely I’m on board for everyone wearing orange to the Madhouse in memory of our hero, Emma...”

In June there was also a fundraising event to help the family with medical bills, and several drivers helped out by attending.

Emma will be on the minds of a lot of drivers, crew members, race officials and fans on Saturday as the 75th season continues with just six weeks left. On one Facebook page dedicated to Bowman Gray Stadium racing, it was suggested that fans wear orange on Saturday night in honor of Emma.

According to her obituary, a celebration of her life will be on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel in Winston-Salem.

Racing schedule

Here’s a rundown of what’s ahead for Saturday:

Twin 25 lap races in the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Twin 20 lap races in the McDowell Heating and Air Sportsman Series

20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

One or two 15-lap races in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Monster Truck Car Crushing Exhibition

Midway Mobile Storage Demolition Derby

