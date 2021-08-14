They'll come home from the party early on the Wyndham Championship's final day

They sipped drinks that seemed a little colder, a little crisper after a year without.

The summer’s oppressive heat and humidity didn’t seem to bother anybody listening to a cover band move from Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” straight into George Jones’ “Tennessee Whiskey” — all to the bass notes of beanbags thumping on cornhole boards.

Out on the golf course, the players coped with sweltering heat, some better than others.

“When things aren’t going well, you really feel how hot it is,” said Kevin Kisner, who shot 66 and finished the day tied for third, four shots back. “When you’re cruising along at 6-under, it doesn’t seem so bad. (Sunday is) supposed to be nicer, and hopefully we dodge the rain.”

Some notable names are among the 14 players at 10-under or better: Kisner, Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini, Adam Scott and local favorite Webb Simpson.

Scott starts his final round five back after a 64. The star player had to play here in the season finale, and he has advanced 15 spots to a projected No. 106 in the FedEx Cup standings.

The top 125 after the Wyndham advance to golf’s playoffs.