They'll come home from the party early on the Wyndham Championship's final day

GREENSBORO — This much is certain: Come Sunday, it will get late early.
The annual final-round shootout at the Wyndham Championship we’ve come to expect at Sedgefield Country Club could very well begin with dew on the grass and maybe a little lingering morning fog in the air.
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon, and the PGA Tour decided to start the final round early.
Set your alarm clock.
The players will tee off in threesomes instead of pairs, the top half of the field starting on the front nine and the other half starting on the back. The first groups will go off bright and early at 7 a.m. with the leaders starting at 9:12 a.m.
If all goes well, the last putt will drop in the cup on the 18th green sometime around 2 p.m., and Greensboro’s 82nd PGA Tour tournament will finish before the rains come.
Who will win is anybody’s guess.
Russell Henley, a 32-year-old pro from Macon, Ga., is chasing a wire-to-wire win. He leads the tournament at 15-under par after a third-round 69 that ended with a bogey on the 18th hole.
“I was just a little bit tentative, maybe a little bit nervous,” Henley said. “I’ve never had a four-shot lead, so I was just kind of dealing with all the thoughts that are not wanted in my head and just trying to focus on what I want to do. …
“The first two days everything was obviously going my way. I was playing really well and scoring well. That’s not going to happen every time, and these rounds are kind of what make and break really good tournaments. I’m really thankful to be under par today.”
Fourteen players are within five shots of Henley’s lead, and every one of them has hope. So far this season, three golfers have led after each of the first three rounds at different tournaments: Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen and Sam Burns.
None of those guys won.
“You get here (to Greensboro), and it’s kind of a hidden gem,” Jim Nantz said from the broadcast tower on the 18th hole at the beginning of Saturday’s broadcast on CBS. “If you want drama? There’s about as much drama here as at any event.”
Drama, yes. But it’s fun drama.
After a year without fans allowed because of the global coronavirus pandemic, the city’s summertime party was in full swing Saturday. Crowds are still capped at 15,000 per day because of the virus, but the people have turned out.
Men in the standard uniform of khaki shorts and colorful polo shirts, and women in sundresses and sandals, stood in knots of two, three or four on the wood-planked floor of the open-air Margaritaville bar Saturday as the tournament swirled around them.
They sipped drinks that seemed a little colder, a little crisper after a year without.
The summer’s oppressive heat and humidity didn’t seem to bother anybody listening to a cover band move from Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” straight into George Jones’ “Tennessee Whiskey” — all to the bass notes of beanbags thumping on cornhole boards.
Out on the golf course, the players coped with sweltering heat, some better than others.
“When things aren’t going well, you really feel how hot it is,” said Kevin Kisner, who shot 66 and finished the day tied for third, four shots back. “When you’re cruising along at 6-under, it doesn’t seem so bad. (Sunday is) supposed to be nicer, and hopefully we dodge the rain.”
Some notable names are among the 14 players at 10-under or better: Kisner, Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini, Adam Scott and local favorite Webb Simpson.
Scott starts his final round five back after a 64. The star player had to play here in the season finale, and he has advanced 15 spots to a projected No. 106 in the FedEx Cup standings.
The top 125 after the Wyndham advance to golf’s playoffs.
“Sometimes it just has to come down to do or die to actually find (your game),” Scott said. “I don’t know why it’s so hard other weeks of the year. You can’t fake that mindset, but this is what it is. It’s like qualifying this week for me, so I’ve got to get it done. I’d like to have another nice round (Sunday) and see how far I can jump up going into next week. …You just never know.”
True. No one would’ve guessed fan favorite Simpson, coming off back-to-back 65s, would need a chip-in par on the 18th hole to salvage an even-par third round.
“It was a perfect ending to a very weird day,” Simpson said. “Very frustrating day. You know, I had the position to shoot 4- or 5-under again but just didn’t get it done.”
Simpson made a triple-bogey on the 14th hole, his first in 49 career competitive rounds at Sedgefield after 878 holes without a triple.
Even so, Simpson starts the final round in contention at 10-under, five off the lead.
Tyler McCumber, the 30-year-old son of longtime pro Mark McCumber, quietly moved into sole possession of second place after a 66 Saturday. He starts the final round three behind Henley.
“It’s an old-school Donald Ross golf course,” McCumber said, “so there’s a lot of strategy here: being in the right parts of the fairway, angles. It’s definitely a thinker’s course as well as executing it properly, and I’ve been doing that pretty well.”
Whoever executes it best in the early start Sunday morning figures to hear the pent-up cheers of people who have waited a year for the party to come home.