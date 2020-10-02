Thomasville's Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. join Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig with historic feat

Move over, Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Here come Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Myers, a Thomasville native, and his San Diego Padres teammate became the second pair of teammates, joining the two baseball immortals, to hit multiple home runs in a postseason game on Thursday night.

With his blond dreadlocks bouncing around his helmet, Tatis danced down the first base line and gestured animatedly toward his teammates after igniting the comeback in an 11-9 win over St. Louis by lining a three-run home run into the left-field seats in the sixth inning. Machado followed with a solo shot to tie the score at 6-6.

Four batters after Myers, 29, who played at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, opened the seventh with a solo shot for a 7-6 lead, Tatis was more dramatic after his a two-run drive into the home run deck in right. Tatis flipped his bat, turned and glared at his teammates before beginning his trot and then gave several leaping high-fives after touching the plate.

Ruth and Gehrig achieved the feat for the New York Yankees on Oct. 1, 1932, in Game 3 of the World Series, including Ruth’s famed “called shot.”

Tatis, 21, drove in five runs in the Padres' 23rd comeback win of 2020.