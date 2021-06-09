Three area coaches leave their mark

What the milestone means

“It’s probably something that in a few years when I retire I’ll reflect back on it and it will be much more important,” Bare says. “It’s not that it’s not important now, but when you’re in the middle of the season and you’re trying to get the best out of your kids today and in the next match it’s hard to slow down enough to really appreciate it. I’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of good wrestlers over the years and now.”

His career highlights, so far

“The state title was obviously a big highlight,” Bare says. “Getting inducted into the hall of fame was a bit of a surprise. I thought maybe I’d be a candidate down the road. Winning the state title had a lot to do with that.”

How much longer he wants to coach

“I get asked that almost every day,” Bare says with a laugh. “I don’t know if it’s people trying to push me out or what. I really don’t know. I still enjoy it, and I still think I’m able to teach kids the sport and help them be successful. … I don’t think I’m quite there yet. It’s not an easy thing to walk away.”

ROB SZITAS