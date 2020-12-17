Thursday's sports events on the air

COLLEGES
Men's basketball
5 p.m.: Creighton at St. John's (FS1)
6 p.m.: Greensboro at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Kansas at Texas Tech (ESPN)
8 p.m.: N.C. State at Saint Louis (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Seton Hall at Marquette (FS1)
Women's basketball
6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame (ACC)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Temple at South Carolina (SEC)
7 p.m.: Northwestern at Purdue (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina (ACC)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Madiyar Ashkeyev vs. Charles Conwell (NBC Sports)
GOLF
1 p.m.: LPGA, CME Group Tour Championship (Golf)
NBA PRESEASON
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Orlando (Fox Sports Southeast)
9 p.m.: Golden State at Sacramento (ESPN)
NFL
8:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas (WGHP, NFL, Amazon)
SOCCER
1 p.m.: Premier, Burnley at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at AS Roma (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Sheffield United (NBC Sports)
