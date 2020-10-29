 Skip to main content
Thursday's sports events on the air
Thursday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. Lotte Giants (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Georgia Southern (ESPN)

Soccer

4 p.m.: Women, Duke at Florida State (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Women, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)

8 p.m.: Women, North Carolina at Louisville (ACC)

Volleyball

4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson (ACC)

7 p.m: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACCNX)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European, Cyprus Open (Golf)

Noon: PGA, Bermuda Championship (Golf)

NFL

8:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Carolina (WGHP, NFL, Amazon)

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.: UEFA Europa selected, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at KAA Gent, Leicester City at AEK Athens, Tottenham Hotspur at Antwerp, Sparta Prague at AC Milan (CBS All Access)

3 p.m.: UEFA Europa selected, CSKA Sofia at AS Roma, Dundalk at Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen at Slavia Prague (CBS All Access)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: ATP, Vienna and Kazakhstan (Tennis)

