Thursday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, NC Dinos vs. Lotte Giants (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Georgia Southern (ESPN)
Soccer
4 p.m.: Women, Duke at Florida State (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Women, Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)
8 p.m.: Women, North Carolina at Louisville (ACC)
Volleyball
4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Clemson (ACC)
7 p.m: Virginia Tech at N.C. State (ACCNX)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European, Cyprus Open (Golf)
Noon: PGA, Bermuda Championship (Golf)
NFL
8:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Carolina (WGHP, NFL, Amazon)
SOCCER
1:55 p.m.: UEFA Europa selected, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at KAA Gent, Leicester City at AEK Athens, Tottenham Hotspur at Antwerp, Sparta Prague at AC Milan (CBS All Access)
3 p.m.: UEFA Europa selected, CSKA Sofia at AS Roma, Dundalk at Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen at Slavia Prague (CBS All Access)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: ATP, Vienna and Kazakhstan (Tennis)
