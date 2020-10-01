 Skip to main content
Thursday's sports events on the air
Thursday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Women's soccer

4 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Miami at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, Scottish Open (Golf)

1 p.m.: LPGA, ShopRite Classic (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)

MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: Bellator 247, Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson (CBS Sports)

MLB PLAYOFFS

American League

3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland (ESPN)

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Cleveland, if necessary (ESPN)

National League

Noon: Cincinnati at Atlanta (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs (WXLV)

5 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)

NFL

8:20 p.m.: Denver at New York Jets (NFL)

SOCCER

12:25 p.m.: Carabao Cup, Fulham at Brentford (ESPN+)

1:55 p.m.: Carabao Cup, Stoke City at Aston Villa (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Carabao Cup, Arsenal at Liverpool (ESPN+)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: French Open (Fox Sports South, Tennis)

