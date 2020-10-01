Thursday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Women's soccer
4 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Miami at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European, Scottish Open (Golf)
1 p.m.: LPGA, ShopRite Classic (Golf)
4 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)
MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.: Bellator 247, Paul Daley vs. Derek Anderson (CBS Sports)
MLB PLAYOFFS
American League
3 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland (ESPN)
7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Cleveland, if necessary (ESPN)
National League
Noon: Cincinnati at Atlanta (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Miami at Chicago Cubs (WXLV)
5 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego (ESPN2)
10 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)
NFL
8:20 p.m.: Denver at New York Jets (NFL)
SOCCER
12:25 p.m.: Carabao Cup, Fulham at Brentford (ESPN+)
1:55 p.m.: Carabao Cup, Stoke City at Aston Villa (ESPN+)
2:30 p.m.: Carabao Cup, Arsenal at Liverpool (ESPN+)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: French Open (Fox Sports South, Tennis)
