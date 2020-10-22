 Skip to main content
Thursday's sports events on the air
ON THE AIR

BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.: Korean, Kia Tigers vs. Hanwha Eagles (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: Arkansas State at Appalachian State (ESPN)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)

1 p.m.: LPGA, Drive On Championship (Golf)

5 p.m.: PGA, Zozo Championship (Golf)

NFL

8:20 p.m.: New York Giants at Philadelphia (WGHP, NFL, Amazon)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: UEFA Europa selected games, OGC Nice at Bayer Leverkusen Arsenal at SK Rapid Wien, AS Roma at BSC Young Boys (CBS All Access)

3 p.m.: UEFA Europa selected games, Zorya Luhansk at Leicester City, Milan at Celtic, LASK at Tottenham Hotspur (CBS All Access)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne and bett1HULKS Championships (Tennis)

