Thursday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.: Korean, Kia Tigers vs. Hanwha Eagles (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: Arkansas State at Appalachian State (ESPN)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European, Italian Open (Golf)
1 p.m.: LPGA, Drive On Championship (Golf)
5 p.m.: PGA, Zozo Championship (Golf)
NFL
8:20 p.m.: New York Giants at Philadelphia (WGHP, NFL, Amazon)
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: UEFA Europa selected games, OGC Nice at Bayer Leverkusen Arsenal at SK Rapid Wien, AS Roma at BSC Young Boys (CBS All Access)
3 p.m.: UEFA Europa selected games, Zorya Luhansk at Leicester City, Milan at Celtic, LASK at Tottenham Hotspur (CBS All Access)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne and bett1HULKS Championships (Tennis)
