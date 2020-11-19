 Skip to main content
Thursday's sports events on the air
Thursday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

BOXING

9 p.m.: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (NBC Sports)

COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming (CBS Sports)

Soccer

7 p.m.: SEC women's semifinals, Arkansas vs. South Carolina (SEC)

9:30 p.m.: SEC women's semifinals, Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M (SEC)

GOLF

5 a.m.: European, Joburg Open (Golf)

7 a.m.: Ladies European Tour, Saudi Team International (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, The RSM Classic (Golf)

MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: Bellator 253, Darrion Caldwell vs. AJ McKee (CBS Sports)

NFL

8:20 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle (WGHP, NFL, Amazon)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)

9 a.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)

1 p.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)

3 p.m.: ATP, World Finals (ESPN2)

