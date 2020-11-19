Thursday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
BOXING
9 p.m.: O’Shaquie Foster vs. Miguel Roman (NBC Sports)
COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: Tulane at Tulsa (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Utah State at Wyoming (CBS Sports)
Soccer
7 p.m.: SEC women's semifinals, Arkansas vs. South Carolina (SEC)
9:30 p.m.: SEC women's semifinals, Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M (SEC)
GOLF
5 a.m.: European, Joburg Open (Golf)
7 a.m.: Ladies European Tour, Saudi Team International (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, The RSM Classic (Golf)
MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.: Bellator 253, Darrion Caldwell vs. AJ McKee (CBS Sports)
NFL
8:20 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle (WGHP, NFL, Amazon)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)
9 a.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)
1 p.m.: ATP, World Finals (Tennis, ESPN3)
3 p.m.: ATP, World Finals (ESPN2)
