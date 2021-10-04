 Skip to main content
Tickets for USA Swimming event at Greensboro Aquatic Center on sale
GREENSBORO — Tickets are on sale for USA Swimming's Toyota U.S. Open, scheduled for Dec. 1-4 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

All-session and single-session tickets can be purchased through ticketmaster.com. All seating in the venue is assigned, with ticket options ranging from $15 to $70 for adults and $5 to $30 for youth (age 2-12) and seniors (60 and older).

The competition is expected to consist of hundreds of athletes, including members of this year’s U.S. national team, national junior team and the 2020 U.S. Olympic team. The last Toyota U.S. Open was held across nine sites in November 2020 and featured first-place finishes by eventual 2020 Olympic medalists Chase Kalisz of Bel Air, Md.; Lydia Jacoby of Seward, Alaska; Bobby Finke of Clearwater, Fla.; and Regan Smith of Lakeville, Minn.

The four-day, long-course competition this year will feature prelims beginning at 10 a.m. daily and finals at 7 p.m.

