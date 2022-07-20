 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tommy Fleetwood, Rafa Cabrera Bello will be in Wyndham Championship field

British Open Golf

Tommy Fleetwood during the final round of the Open Championship.

 Alastair Grant, Associated Press

Among the newly announced players for the field at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship:

Tommy Fleetwood

2021-22 season

  • Tied for fourth at Open Championship; also T4 at Scottish Open
  • T5 at PGA Championship
  • No. 26 in world rankings, No. 9 in DP World Tour standings, No. 47 in FedExCup points

Notable

  • Native and resident of Southport, England
  • Six-time international winner
  • 2018 and 2020 Ryder Cup player for Europe
  • Third Wyndham appearance

Rafa Cabrera Bello

2021-22 season

  • No. 26 in the DP World Tour rankings, No. 162 in world rankings

Notable

  • Fifth Wyndham appearance; returns on sponsor's exemption
  • Tied for fifth at 2016 Wyndham
  • Five international victories, including last year’s ACCIONA Open de España
  • Native and resident of Spain
  • 2016 Ryder Cup player for Europe
  • Tied for fifth at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil

About the Wyndham

Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Aug. 3)

Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; prices increase July 24; all sales are online only

Information: WyndhamChampionship.com

