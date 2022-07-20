Tommy Fleetwood, Rafa Cabrera Bello will be in Wyndham Championship field

Among the newly announced players for the field at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship:
Tommy Fleetwood
2021-22 season
- Tied for fourth at Open Championship; also T4 at Scottish Open
- T5 at PGA Championship
- No. 26 in world rankings, No. 9 in DP World Tour standings, No. 47 in FedExCup points
Notable
- Native and resident of Southport, England
- Six-time international winner
- 2018 and 2020 Ryder Cup player for Europe
- Third Wyndham appearance
Rafa Cabrera Bello
2021-22 season
- No. 26 in the DP World Tour rankings, No. 162 in world rankings
Notable
- Fifth Wyndham appearance; returns on sponsor's exemption
- Tied for fifth at 2016 Wyndham
- Five international victories, including last year’s ACCIONA Open de España
- Native and resident of Spain
- 2016 Ryder Cup player for Europe
- Tied for fifth at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil
About the Wyndham
Dates: Aug. 4-7 (pro-am is Aug. 3)
Site: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro
Tickets: Ticketmaster.com; prices increase July 24; all sales are online only
Information: WyndhamChampionship.com