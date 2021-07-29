Top 10 golfer Louis Oosthuizen and Gary Woodland are the latest to commit to play in Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship continues to announce which golfers have decided to play at Sedgefield Country Club next month.
Here is the list of those golfers who have committed.
Louis Oosthuizen
PGA Tour victories
1 (13 international victories)
Best 2021 finishes
2nd at the U.S. Open and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
World ranking
No. 8
FedEx Cup points
Sixth
Notable
He is on just about every leaderboard of the majors more than anyone. He is arguable having his best season. His only PGA Tour win is the British Open in 2010.
Gary Woodland
PGA Tour victories
4
Best 2021 finishes
Fifth at Wells Fargo Championship
World ranking
No. 71
FedEx Cup points
119
Notable
Won the 2019 U.S. Open and is one of the longest drivers on tour. He’ll need a good week to stay in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup points list to get into the playoffs.
Bubba Watson
PGA Tour victories
12
Best 2021 finishes
Fourth at The ZOZO Championship
World ranking
No. 63
FedEx Cup points
71st
Notable
He is a two-time Masters winner and is making his fourth appearance at The Wyndham. His best finish was a tie for 31st in 2006.
Justin Rose
PGA Tour victories
10
Best 2021 finishes
Seventh at The Masters
World ranking
No. 107
FedEx Cup points
134
Notable
He is in danger of missing out on the FedEx Cup playoffs. He has 24 career professional wins including the 2013 U.S. Open.
Harold Varner III
PGA Tour victories
None
Best 2021 finishes
Tie for 2nd at RBC Heritage
World ranking
No. 86
FedEx Cup points
73rd
Notable
ECU graduate who was raised in Gastonia tied for seventh last year.
Brandt Snedeker
PGA Tour victories
9
Best 2021 finishes
Tie for 4th at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
World ranking
No. 132
FedEx Cup points
91st
Notable
Is a two-time winner of the Wyndham in 2007 and 2018. In the first round in 2018 he shot a course-record 59.
Bill Haas
PGA Tour victories
6
Best 2021 finishes
Tie for 25th at Palmetto Championship at Congaree
World ranking
No. 672
FedEx Cup points
205th
Notable
Won the 2011 FedEx Cup points championship and will be making his 17th appearance at the Wyndham Championship. Has earned more than $30 million since joining the tour in 2004 after graduating from Wake Forest.
Will Zalatoris
PGA Tour victories
None
Best 2021 finishes
2nd at The Masters
World ranking
No. 30
FedEx Cup points
Not eligible
Notable
Playing on a special temporary membership on the PGA Tour. He suffered a back injury at the British Open and had to pull out of the tournament
Webb Simpson
PGA Tour victories
7
Best 2021 finishes
T4 Sony Open in Hawaii
World ranking
No. 16
FedEx Cup points
No. 53
Notable
Won the Wyndham in 2011 and was third last year. He has recorded a top-three finish in each of his last four appearances.
Jason Day
PGA Tour victories
12
Best 2021 finishes
T7 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Vivint Houston Open
World ranking
No. 70
FedEx Cup points
No. 95
Notable
International team in 2011, ’13, ’15 and ’17 Presidents Cups
Played Wyndham in 2008 but missed cut
Tommy Fleetwood
Victories
Six international
Best 2021 finishes
T5 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play