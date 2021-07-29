Top 10 golfer Louis Oosthuizen and Gary Woodland are the latest to commit to play in Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship continues to announce which golfers have decided to play at Sedgefield Country Club next month.

Here is the list of those golfers who have committed.

Louis Oosthuizen

PGA Tour victories

1 (13 international victories)

Best 2021 finishes

2nd at the U.S. Open and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

World ranking

No. 8

FedEx Cup points

Sixth

Notable

He is on just about every leaderboard of the majors more than anyone. He is arguable having his best season. His only PGA Tour win is the British Open in 2010.

Gary Woodland

PGA Tour victories

4

Best 2021 finishes

Fifth at Wells Fargo Championship

World ranking

No. 71

FedEx Cup points