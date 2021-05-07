Triad gets NCHSAA softball, girls soccer championships

The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced Friday that three schools have agreed to host the 2021 women’s soccer and softball state championships next weekend.

Grimsley's Jamieson Stadium will be the site for the girls soccer championships, while North Davidson’s Mike Lambrose Field and Davie County’s softball stadium will be the sites for the four best-of-three softball state championship series games.

The NCHSAA said in a news release that the decision was made to pursue high school because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lack of availability at college and other large facilities.

The last time a high school hosted the girls soccer state championships was in 1993, when Grimsley beat Raleigh Sanderson 4-1 at Jamieson Stadium.

“We are very excited to play in these fine school facilities for our championships and thank the administrators at Grimsley, Davie and North Davidson high schools for their willingness to host our championships during these challenging times," NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in the news release. "We are looking forward to working with each school and each LEA to make this year’s state championships a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

Spectator attendance will be limited for the girls soccer and softball state championships. The schedule, ticket information and which classifications will be assigned to a specific site in softball will be determined and announced next week.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

