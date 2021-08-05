Triad high school football scrimmages and jamborees

Here's when and where area high school football teams are participating in scrimmages and jamborees as they prepare for the season:
WEDNESDAY
Grimsley at Glenn: 9 a.m.
Cummings at Eastern Guilford: 6 p.m.
East Forsyth at Oak Grove: 6 p.m.
Mooresville at West Forsyth: 6 p.m.
Mount Tabor at Dudley: 6 p.m.
Northeast Guilford at Southeast Guilford: 6 p.m.
Northwest Guilford at Reagan: 6 p.m.
Page at Eastern Alamance: 6 p.m.
Reidsville at Northern Guilford: 7 p.m.
McMichael at Atkins: TBA.
THURSDAY
Morehead Jamboree: Dry Fork (Va.) Tunstall, Morehead, Walkertown, Western Guilford, 6 p.m.
Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic, Day 1 (at Simeon Stadium, High Point): Oak Grove vs. Randleman, 6 p.m.; High Point Central vs. Wheatmore, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Farm Bureau Insurance Jamboree (at Reidsville): McMichael, Reidsville, Rockingham County, Southeast Guilford, Southwestern Randolph, Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
Saura Jambore (at South Stokes): High Point Christian, North Stokes, North Surry, South Davidson, South Stokes, Trinity, 5 p.m.
Cummings jamboree: Carrboro, Carver, Cummings, Smith, 6 p.m.
D.J. Reader Jamboree (at Grimsley): Dudley, Grimsley, Mount Tabor, Northwest Guilford, Reynolds, Southern Guilford, Western Guilford, Williams, 6 p.m.
East Davidson at Bishop McGuinness: 6 p.m.
Eastern Alamance at Eastern Guilford: 6 p.m.
Mooresville jamboree: East Forsyth, Maiden, Mooresville, Reagan, West Forsyth, TBA, 6 p.m.
Mickey Truck Bodies Kick-Off Classic, Day 2 (at Simeon Stadium, High Point): North Davidson vs. Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.; Ledford vs. Thomasville, 8 p.m.
Davie County at Page: TBA.
SATURDAY
Parkland jamboree: Asheboro, North Forsyth, Parkland, 9 a.m.
