Triad high school football teams prepare for season with scrimmages

Here's when and where area high school football teams are participating in scrimmages and jamborees this week as they prepare for the season:

WEDNESDAY

Northern Guilford jamboree: East Forsyth, Northern Guilford and Reidsville, 8 a.m.

Eastern Alamance at Page: 8 a.m.

Glenn at Grimsley: 8 a.m.

Davie County at Alexander Central: 9 a.m.

Southwest Guilford at Southern Alamance: 9 a.m.

Walkertown at Salisbury: 5 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness at East Davidson: 6 p.m.

East Surry jamboree: East Surry, East Wilkes and Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Mooresville at West Forsyth: 6 p.m.

Mount Tabor jamboree: Northwest Cabarrus vs. North Forsyth, 6 p.m.; Dudley at Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

Oak Grove at Rockingham County: 6 p.m.

Reagan at Northwest Guilford: 6 p.m.

Southeast Guilford jamboree: Eastern Guilford, Morehead, Northeast Guilford and Southeast Guilford, 6 p.m.

Southern Guilford at Central Davidson: 6 p.m.

Western Guilford jamboree: Forbush, McMichael and Western Guilford, 6 p.m.

Mickey Truck Bodies Kickoff Classic (at Truist Point, High Point): High Point Central vs. Ragsdale, 6:30 p.m.; Andrews vs. High Point Christian, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY

Mickey Truck Bodies Kickoff Classic (at Truist Point, High Point): Southwest Guilford vs. North Davidson, 6:30 p.m.; North Davidson vs. Randleman, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Morehead jamboree: Northeast Guilford vs. Walkertown, 5 p.m.; Tunstall (Va.) at Morehead, 7 p.m.

Carver jamboree: Albemarle, Carver, Lexington and Smith, 6 p.m.

Charlotte Chambers jamboree: Southeast Guilford vs. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 6 p.m.; Mount Tabor vs. Mint Hill Rocky River, 7 p.m.; Dudley at Chambers, 8 p.m.

D.J. Reader Jamboree (at Grimsley): Southern Guilford vs. Asheboro, 6 p.m.; Northwest Guilford vs. North Forsyth, 6 p.m.; Southern Guilford vs. North Forsyth, 7 p.m.; Northwest Guilford vs. Asheboro, 7 p.m.; Reynolds at Grimsley, 8 p.m.; Providence Grove vs. Southern Alamance, 8 p.m.; Southern Alamance at Grimsley, 9 p.m.; Providence Grove vs. Reynolds, 9 p.m.

Glenn vs. Matthews Weddington (at West Cabarrus jamboree): 6 p.m.

Mickey Truck Bodies Kickoff Classic (at Simeon Stadium, High Point): Ledford at High Point Central, 6 p.m.; East Davidson vs. Andrews, 6 p.m.; High Point Christian vs. Bishop McGuiness, 7 p.m.; Oak Grove vs. Thomasville, 7 p.m.; Wheatmore at High Point Central, 8 p.m.

Mooresville jamboree: West Forsyth vs. Maiden, 6 p.m.; East Forsyth vs. Lake Norman, 7 p.m.; Reagan at Mooresville, 8 p.m.

Page at Davie County: 6 p.m.

Vance County jamboree: Bartlett Yancey, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge, Vance County and Western Guilford, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem Prep at South Stanly: 6 p.m.

Farm Bureau Jamboree (at Reidsville): Rockingham County vs. Southwestern Randolph, 6:30 p.m.; McMichael at Reidsville, 8:35 p.m.

Northern Guilford at Williams: 7:30 p.m.

Ragsdale at Raleigh Enloe jamboree

SATURDAY

Atkins at Parkland: 10 a.m.