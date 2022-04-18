Triad runners' finishing times at the 2022 Boston Marathon

Finishing times for Triad runners at Monday's Boston Marathon.
Guilford County
Greensboro
George Bene: 3:34:15
John Boschini: 3:24:13
Nolan Carter: 3:14:21
Richard Cimino: 3:32:41
Thomas Coleman: 4:17:37
Samuel Cox: 3:55:17
David Gile: 3:17:19
Elizabeth Gill: 3:41:49
Keith Gruchacz: 2:39:24
Ronald Hooijschuur: 3:52:09
Matthew Lehman: 2:57:57
Danny McCormick: 3:09:04
Hiroaki Nagatomi: 3:26:42
Esayas Nida: 2:35:24
Susan Pardue: 3:54:17
People are also reading…
Miguel Perez: 02:55:11
Bill Raabe: 3:46:24
Terrieha Romer: 3:54:42
Oliver Rouch: 2:57:29
Susan Varga: 4:04:08
High Point
Valerie Duggan: 3:38:38
Kim Gallimore: 4:19:37
Arpad Lukacs: 4:50:44
Oak Ridge
Chaffraix Lelong: 3:40:31
Summerfield
Lisa Aponte-Wolff: 4:00:50
Forsyth County
Winston-Salem
Jessica Allen: 3:26:23
Lionel Alva: 3:18:15
Andrew Boudon: 3:21:54
Sarah Budd: 3:25:48
Jeremy Bush: 2:47:45
Kenneth Bush: 3:09:27
Myron Coulson: 3:22:36
Matthew Grannis: 2:51:05
Michael Kangelaris: 4:51:31
Enoch Kim: 3:26:19
Frances Miller: 4:41:53
Alicia Rider: 3:47:16
Penny Russ: 3:56:00
Hernan Sabio: 5:22:43
Justin Shumaker: 3:00:41
Barry Slowey: 3:16:42
Madeline Stambaugh: 3:25:10
Teddy Tsiolkas: 4:51:31
Christopher Zona: 3:46:19
Clemmons
Lori Bodwell: 4:26:39
Ha Green: 4:00:22
Rosemary Lather: 4:29:07
Mitch Monroe: 3:40:14
Lewisville
Ed Flowers: 4:35:20
Pfafftown
Hannah Boles: 3:23:24
Elsewhere
Burlington
Matthew Sommer: 3:14:46
Elon
Stephen Stiegel: 2:49:14
Hanna Wentz: 3:08:08
Hamptonville
Nathan Beamguard: 2:52:29