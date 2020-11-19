Triad's CJ Beatty steps up to the plate for bat-maker, young baseball and softball players

"My goal is to be able to educate, empower and inspire, and if I want to move like this, I've got to keep my music like this," Beatty explains. "I want it to be safe. When their kids ask (parents) to buy music and they say, 'From who?' if they say, 'CJ Beatty,' they're like 'Here's the card,' without hesitation because they know that anything Beatty puts out is safe. Anything that comes out from me, you can trust and believe that it's something that's positive and something that is clean that everybody can listen to."