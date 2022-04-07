Triad's pro baseball teams hope new seasons will feel like 2019

There’s no easing into the season for off-field staffs running operations of the Triad’s professional baseball teams.

They’ll be put to the tests right away with a bunch of home games, but the excitement is clear surrounding the launch of another season that they hope will feel more like 2019.

“It’s great to get to this point and be ready for a season that should feel like something we’ve done before,” said Donald Moore, president and general manager of the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

The Grasshoppers will open the season at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against the Rome Braves. A half-hour later, the Winston-Salem Dash takes on the Hickory Crawdads to start a nine-game homestand.

Not to be outdone in terms of an early home schedule, the High Point Rockers, who’ll have numerous former major leaguers on the roster in the independent Atlantic League, get started April 21 with a 13-game homestand.

Moore has been a fixture on Greensboro’s pro baseball scene, and even with the offseason sale of the team to Temerity Baseball he said there should be familiarity for fans.

“My role is the same,” Moore said. “Our staff is intact. I think from a fan’s perspective, there shouldn’t be any discernible significant changes. … Andy Sandler, our new owner, I think realized he was purchasing something that wasn’t broken.”

The Dash has new looks, with Brian DeAngelis becoming the president and general manager after five years in various roles with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Now the emphasis can be “to welcome as many people through the gates of Truist Stadium” as possible, team spokesman Andrew Murphy said.

The 2020 minor-league season was canceled because of the pandemic, and the 2021 version began with capacity restrictions and protocols that eliminated or reduced interactions among players, staffs and fans.

Greensboro’s front-office staff was reduced from 20 to 13 for last season because of pandemic-based cuts. A couple of those positions have been restored. Plus, the Grasshoppers have had more success in hiring game-day staff after last season’s shortage.

“Last year, it seemed like nobody wanted to work,” Moore said.

The Grasshoppers won the 2021 Class A Freitas Award, which honors excellence on the business side of minor-league operations.

On the field, most of Greensboro’s 2021 players have moved on, with Class AA Altoona the destination for many of them, including the stocked pitching staff. The Grasshoppers might look much like the Low-A South Bradenton club from a season ago.

A blast from the past comes with the reinstatement of traditional names for minor leagues. So the Grasshoppers and Dash are members of the South Atlantic League after last year’s High-A East designation – based on Major League Baseball taking control of the minors and instituting a massive restructuring. Greensboro was that circuit’s runner-up, falling to the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the championship series.

Greensboro was a longtime member of the South Atlantic League.

“It gives us a little bit more identity than last year,” Moore said.

Winston-Salem’s pro team spent about 75 years as a Carolina League member before the realignment prior to the 2021 season. So for the Dash, it falls under a different label in the South Atlantic League.

The Grasshoppers and Dash became on-field competitors last year. They will meet in a series next week in Winston-Salem.

The Rockers were an expansion team in 2019, then the non-affiliated club didn’t play in 2020 because of the pandemic. So this will be their third year on the field after the disjointed 2021 season. It’s team president Pete Fisch’s second season.

“Now we’ve had a full offseason to plan and understand what went well last year,” said Steve Shutt, communications director for the Rockers. “We know what the future is going to be. We got through last year and now we’re just picking up momentum.”

Comparing last April to the first week of April this year “is two different worlds,” Shutt said.

High Point was limited to selling about 300 tickets when its season began last May.

The Rockers, who embark on their version of spring training this weekend, play 66 games in each half of the season. So it’s a notable percentage of home games in the beginning.

“It gives our club a fantastic opportunity to get off to a really good start,” Shutt said.