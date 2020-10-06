Tuesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR
BASEBALL
5:30 a.m.: KBO, Samsung Lions at LG Twins (ESPN2)
COLLEGES
Golf
3:30 p.m.: Blessings Collegiate Invitiational (Golf)
MLB PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.: NLDS, Miami vs. Atlanta (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: ALDS, Houston vs. Oakland (TBS)
8 p.m.: ALDS, New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (TBS)
9:30 p.m.: NLDS, San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1)
NBA FINALS
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami (WXLV)
NHL
7 p.m.: Draft (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New York City FC (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC (ESPN+)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: French Open (Tennis)
WNBA FINALS
7 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Seattle (ESPN)
