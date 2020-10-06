 Skip to main content
Tuesday's sports events on the air
Tuesday's sports events on the air

ON THE AIR

BASEBALL

5:30 a.m.: KBO, Samsung Lions at LG Twins (ESPN2)

COLLEGES

Golf

3:30 p.m.: Blessings Collegiate Invitiational (Golf)

MLB PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.: NLDS, Miami vs. Atlanta (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: ALDS, Houston vs. Oakland (TBS)

8 p.m.: ALDS, New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (TBS)

9:30 p.m.: NLDS, San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1)

NBA FINALS

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami (WXLV)

NHL

7 p.m.: Draft (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New York City FC (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Minnesota United FC at Nashville SC (ESPN+)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: French Open (Tennis)

WNBA FINALS

7 p.m.: Las Vegas vs. Seattle (ESPN)

