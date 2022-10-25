Two area golfers place in top five at NCHSAA girls championships

Two area golfers finished in the top five Tuesday at the NCHSAA girls Class 4-A championship in Pinehurst.

Anna Howerton, who played on Reagan's state championship team last season, shot 74-69—143 to finish third, while Northwest Guilford's Leah Edwards (74-74—148) was fourth at Pinehurst No. 6. Individual medalist Elizabeth Rudisill of Charlotte Myers Park set the all-time scoring record for NCHSAA girls golf state championships with a 67-67—134 total that beat the previous record of 136 set by East Henderson's Blair Lamb in 2003.

The top area team in Class 4-A was West Forsyth, which had a two-round total of 80-over-par 512 to finish 45 strokes behind team champion Southern Pines Pinecrest.

• In Class 3-A at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines, Oak Grove (280-272—552) finished fourth, 31 strokes behind team champion Wilson Fike. Ella Ott led the Grizzlies with a 91-86—177 total that was good for 19th place.

• In Class 2-A/1-A at Foxfire Resort & Golf, Bishop McGuinness (320-325—645) finished in a tie for sixth. Eliza Ofsanko (95-97—192) placed 28th to lead the Villains.

CLASS 4-A

At Pinehurst No. 6

Par 72, 5,650 yards

TEAM

Top three

1. Southern Pines Pinecrest 237-230—467

2. Charlotte Myers Park 233-236—469

3. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 239-232—471

Also

6. West Forsyth 249-263—512

INDIVIDUALS

Top five

1. Elizabeth Rudisil (Myers Park), 67-67—134; 2. Alicia Fang (Marvin Ridge), 71-70—141; 3. Anna Howerton (Reagan), 74-69—143; 4. Leah Edwards (Northwest Guilford), 74-74—148; 5. Emerson Dever (Durham Jordan), 73-77—150.

Other area golfers

T13. Mary-Paige King (WF), 76-81—157; 22. Paige Sidney (WF), 77-86—163; T28. Catherine DiSiena (NW), 82-84—166; T38. Janiya Brown (Page), 89-83—172; T52. Charley Gaines (Northern Guilford), 88-90—178; T54. Ella Reed (Reagan), 86-93—179; T65. Sadie Mecham (WF), 95-97—192.

CLASS 3-A

Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines

Par 72, 5,315 yards

TEAM

Top three

1. Wilson Fike 269-252—521

2. Winterville South Central 272-262—534

3. Belmont South Point 273-271—544

Also

4. Oak Grove 280-272—552

INDIVIDUALS

Top three

1. Emily Mathews (Eastern Alamance), 73-66—139; 2. Sanaa Carter (Jacksonville), 74-76—150; 3. Breannon Council (Fike), 76-75—151.

Area golfers

19. Ella Ott (OG), 91-86—177; T20. Madison Cook (Eastern Guilford), 85-93—178; T22. Camille Lambert (OG), 87-93—180, Merideth Pegram (Rockingham County), 95-85—180; T34. Jerina Hill (Smith), 92-98—190; T46. Zoe Crotts (OG), 102-93—195; T55. Yvonne Shih (Atkins), 106-96—202; T64. Gracie Eanes (OG), 110-102—212; 76. Emily Piotrowski (Atkins), 119-111—230.

CLASS 2-A/1-A

At Foxfire Resort & Golf

Par 72, 5,766 yards

TEAM

Top three

1. Newton-Conover 262-254—516

2. Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 275-263—538

3. N.C. School of Science & Math 288-281—569

Also

T6. Bishop McGuinness 320-325—645

INDIVIDUALS

Top three

1. Caroline Johnson (Pine Lake Prep), 76-72—148; 2. Malerie Lague (Huntersville Christ the King), 72-81—153; 3. Reese Coltrane (West Lincoln), 81-82—163.

Area golfers

28. Eliza Ofsanko (BM), 95-97—192; 35. Alina Amos (Reidsville), 100-95—195; T63; Emery Grunwald (BM), 110-111—221; 66. Paige Tuggle (Morehead), 111-115—226; 71. Maddie Kunkle (BM), 115-117—232.