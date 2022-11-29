Tyler Lewis Hoopfest returns to Forsyth Country Day

LEWISVILLE — Phenom Hoops will bring another strong field of boys basketball teams to Forsyth Country Day on Friday and Saturday for the second Tyler Lewis Hoopfest.

This year’s event features four games Friday and seven games Saturday at Forsyth Country Day, which former N.C. State and Butler guard Tyler Lewis attended. Admission is $15 for an all-day pass (fans can leave and return) and $10 for students. Each game will be streamed live on the Hoop State Network. Here’s the schedule: