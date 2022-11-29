 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyler Lewis Hoopfest returns to Forsyth Country Day

Tyler Lewis Hoop Fest logo

LEWISVILLE — Phenom Hoops will bring another strong field of boys basketball teams to Forsyth Country Day on Friday and Saturday for the second Tyler Lewis Hoopfest.

This year’s event features four games Friday and seven games Saturday at Forsyth Country Day, which former N.C. State and Butler guard Tyler Lewis attended. Admission is $15 for an all-day pass (fans can leave and return) and $10 for students. Each game will be streamed live on the Hoop State Network. Here’s the schedule:

Friday

  • Quality Education Academy vs. Durham Good Better Best Academy National, 4:30 p.m.
  • Mount Tabor vs. Lake Norman, 6 p.m.
  • Dudley vs. Matthews Carmel Christian, 7:30 p.m..
  • Cummings at Forsyth Country Day, 9 p.m.

Saturday

  • Walkertown vs. Mount Tabor, noon
  • Northwest Guilford vs. Siler City Chatham Charter, 1:30 p.m.
  • Winston-Salem Christian vs. Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian, 3 p.m.
  • Salisbury vs. Calvary Day, 4:30 p.m.
  • Raleigh Christian vs. Quality Education Academy, 6 p.m.
  • Holly Springs vs. Richmond (Va.) John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
  • East Forsyth at Forsyth Country Day, 9 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

