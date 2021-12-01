U.S. Open swimming underway at Greensboro Aquatic Center

GREENSBORO — Many of the nation’s fastest swimmers, including Olympic champions Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke, return to long-course swimming this week in the Toyota U.S. Open at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Preliminaries begin each day at 10 a.m., and the first finals are 6 p.m. Wednesday (800-meter freestyle). Nightly finals Friday and Saturday start at 7.

Headlining the four-day event are Tokyo 2020 gold medalists Ledecky and Finke. The duo is scheduled to compete in four events each, including their signature 800 and 1,500 free events. Also entered are Winston-Salem's Kathleen Baker (100 and 200 backstroke, 200 individual medley) and Greensboro's Reid Mikuta (100 and 200 breaststroke).

