UNCG alum Paul Chelimo wins Olympic bronze medal; A&T's Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross lead U.S. 4x400 relay team into final

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won the 5,000 in 12:58.15, with Canada's Mohammed Ahmed claiming silver in 12:58.61. Chelimo nipped Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Kenya by 12-hundredths of a second.

"Spectacular dive by Paul Chelimo to ensure he got that bronze medal," NBC analyst Tim Hutchings said, watching a replay of the finish. "I think he was celebrating as he was rolling around on the track. You don't feel the pain of a fall like that when you know you've got that precious Olympic medal, to go with his silver from five years ago."

Chelimo also owns a bronze medal from the 2017 world championships.

In the 4x400 relay, Bryce Deadmon ran the third leg behind Stewart and Ross on Friday, and Vernon Norwood ran the anchor leg.

"I think it set us up pretty good for the gold medal," Norwood told NBC's Lewis Johnson, flanked by Stewart, Ross and Deadmon. "Each of these guys: We came out here, we dominated our legs. That's what we'll continue to try to do for tomorrow."

Michael Cherry and Michael Norman, who finished fourth and fifth for the United States in the 400 meters final on Thursday, rested during the relay's first round.