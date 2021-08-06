UNCG alum Paul Chelimo wins Olympic bronze medal; A&T's Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross lead U.S. 4x400 relay team into final

Paul Chelimo, the former UNCG All-America, leaned and crashed across the finish line to earn his second Olympic medal.
Chelimo captured a bronze, to go with his silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, in the 5,000 meters final at the Tokyo Olympics today. Chelimo finished in 12 minutes and 59.05 seconds, his best time of 2021 and the fastest ever run by an American at an Olympics or a world championships.
Chelimo's medal capped a special hour of sports history for Greensboro on track and field's biggest stage. A&T's Trevor Stewart, the university's first Olympic medal winner, and Randolph Ross launched the United States' 4x400 relay team to the event final about a half-hour before Chelimo's race.
Stewart and Ross, who formed half of the world's fastest 4x400 team this year at A&T, survived a bobbled handoff, with Ross giving the United States the lead on its way to a time of 2:57.77. That time was easily the fastest in the first of two heats, the day's best and automatically qualified the team for the final and a chance at a gold medal Saturday (8:50 a.m. EDT, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com).
Chelimo, a native of Iten, Kenya, who earned his U.S. citizenship after enlisting in the U.S. Army's World Class Athlete Program, became UNCG's first Olympic medalist in 2016. He was a two-time NCAA championship runner-up in the 5,000 meters for the Spartans and earned his degree in public health in 2014.
The world record holder has become an Olympic champion! 🥇@joshuacheptege1 wins the GOLD in the 5000m. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/7jr4sc5g1A— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2021
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won the 5,000 in 12:58.15, with Canada's Mohammed Ahmed claiming silver in 12:58.61. Chelimo nipped Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli of Kenya by 12-hundredths of a second.
"Spectacular dive by Paul Chelimo to ensure he got that bronze medal," NBC analyst Tim Hutchings said, watching a replay of the finish. "I think he was celebrating as he was rolling around on the track. You don't feel the pain of a fall like that when you know you've got that precious Olympic medal, to go with his silver from five years ago."
Chelimo also owns a bronze medal from the 2017 world championships.
In the 4x400 relay, Bryce Deadmon ran the third leg behind Stewart and Ross on Friday, and Vernon Norwood ran the anchor leg.
"I think it set us up pretty good for the gold medal," Norwood told NBC's Lewis Johnson, flanked by Stewart, Ross and Deadmon. "Each of these guys: We came out here, we dominated our legs. That's what we'll continue to try to do for tomorrow."
Michael Cherry and Michael Norman, who finished fourth and fifth for the United States in the 400 meters final on Thursday, rested during the relay's first round.
"We have a lot of depth in the 400 meters," Norwood said. "And we have a lot of good guys that are ready to run, so we'll see for tomorrow."
The United States has won 18 of the event's 25 gold medals.
The top three teams in each heat and the next two fastest advanced to the final.
Ross and Stewart ran with Akeem Sirleaf and Daniel Stokes to a 2:59.21, which had been the world's fastest time in 2021 until Friday, at the NCAA East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 27. The quartet later won the NCAA championship in Eugene, Ore. Sirleaf competed in Tokyo for Liberia, and Stokes ran for Mexico.
Ross also captured the NCAA's 400 meters championship. He qualified third at the U.S. Olympic trials to make the team in the event but did not advance past the first round.
Stewart, who finished fourth in the 400 at the trials to earn a place in the U.S. team's relay pool, earned the bronze in the mixed 4x400 relay, a new event, on July 31, teaming with Norwood and with Kendall Ellis and Kaylin Whitney. Stewart won the NCAA championship in the 400 meters in 2019.