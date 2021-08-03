 Skip to main content
UNCG alumnus Paul Chelimo advances to 5,000 meters final at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics Athletics

Paul Chelimo, right, with Spain's Mohamed Katir as they cross the finish line in the second of two heats for the 5,000 meters.

 Francisco Seco, Associated Press

Paul Chelimo, who earned multiple All-America honors at UNCG, has advanced to the finals of the 5,000 meters in track and field at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Chelimo, the silver medalist in the distance at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, finished second in the second of two heats in 13 minutes, 30.15 seconds. The top five runners in each heat plus the next five fastest advanced to the final, scheduled for 8 a.m. EDT Friday.

Tokyo Olympics Athletics

Paul Chelimo, right, and Mohamed Katir during the 5,000 meters heat.

Spain's Mohamed Katir, in 13:30.10, got a pat on the back from Chelimo as he crossed the line first in the heat.

Americans Woody Kincaid and Grant Fisher also qualified for the final.

Chelimo earned a degree in public health at UNCG in 2014.

