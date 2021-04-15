UNCG athletics director Kim Record wants to hire Wes Miller's successor 'as soon as possible'

GREENSBORO — Less than 24 hours after UNCG lost Wes Miller to Cincinnati, athletics director Kim Record said she "knew this day would come because he's a great young coach."

Miller left UNCG on Wednesday night after 10 seasons as head men's basketball coach. His last five Spartans teams won at least 20 games and two of them made the NCAA Tournament as Southern Conference Tournament champions.

Now, Record must find his successor.

"We'd like to get a new coach on board as soon as possible," she said in a Zoom call Thursday with the media. "It will be a national search. There has been so much interest in the job that I have not been able to look at my text messages or emails because of the level of interest in the job."

Record promoted Miller to interim head coach in December of 2011 when Mike Dement resigned and removed the interim tag at the end of that season. She said that in some ways "they were joined at the hip," because he was her first significant hire as AD.

"Wes has made this a better job than it was, and he's laid a foundation for our future success," Record said. "He'll always be a Spartan in his heart."