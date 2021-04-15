UNCG athletics director Kim Record wants to hire Wes Miller's successor 'as soon as possible'

GREENSBORO — Less than 24 hours after UNCG lost Wes Miller to Cincinnati, athletics director Kim Record said she "knew this day would come because he's a great young coach."
Miller left UNCG on Wednesday night after 10 seasons as head men's basketball coach. His last five Spartans teams won at least 20 games and two of them made the NCAA Tournament as Southern Conference Tournament champions.
Now, Record must find his successor.
"We'd like to get a new coach on board as soon as possible," she said in a Zoom call Thursday with the media. "It will be a national search. There has been so much interest in the job that I have not been able to look at my text messages or emails because of the level of interest in the job."
Record promoted Miller to interim head coach in December of 2011 when Mike Dement resigned and removed the interim tag at the end of that season. She said that in some ways "they were joined at the hip," because he was her first significant hire as AD.
"Wes has made this a better job than it was, and he's laid a foundation for our future success," Record said. "He'll always be a Spartan in his heart."
Cincinnati gave Miller, 38, a six-year contract pending trustees approval. He replaces John Brannen, who was fired April 9 by athletics director John Cunningham. Cincinnati announced March 26 that it had begun an investigation after several players said they would leave the program and after reports that Brannen's treatment of players had led to the transfers.
Miller will take over a Bearcats program that has made 33 trips to the NCAA Tournament, winning national championships in 1961 and '62. Cincinnati, which plays in the American Athletic Conference, will give Miller with more resources. Cincinnati reported spending $7.6 million on men's basketball during the 2018-19 fiscal year, the most recent year for which that information is available; UNCG spent just short of $2.3 million, according to the U.S. Department of Education's Equity in Athletics database.
"Wes has an unbelievable opportunity at the University of Cincinnati," Record said.
UNCG went 185-145 under Miller and was expected to have everyone but Southern Conference player of the year Isaiah Miller back from a team that went 21-9, won the conference tournament and lost to Florida State, 64-54, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
"I'm very proud of him," Record said. "The university is proud of him. But it is bittersweet."
