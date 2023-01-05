UNCG brings energy in beating Chattanooga for third straight win

In the second half of the Chattanooga-UNCG men's basketball game game, one player from each team went to the floor after a blocking foul was called. Usually, that brings a mop-wielding young person sprinting onto the court to sop up the sweat so play can continue safely.

But instead of the young kid running out, UNCG assistant coaches Donny Lind and Randy Phillips rushed to that part of the court near their bench and used towels to dry the floor. That's how the Spartans roll. Everyone gets involved in the game in a variety of ways. The reserves cheer the players on the floor and the coaches lead those cheers.

They were especially enthusiastic on Wednesday night after the Spartans (9-7, 3-0 SoCon) ran up a 73-61 victory over the Mocs, their third straight Southern Conference win, and fifth victory in their past seven games. It was also head coach Mike Jones' 200th career coaching victory.

Phillips says the entire team is committed to doing its share to bring success, and it doesn't stop at offense and defense.

"Everybody's willing to do anything, so it's always been a part of us," Phillips said. "I guess it just might have just showed, but we've done it before."

Jones said the attitude dates to his days at Radford, where he won 174 games in 10 seasons.

"We realized that life is short. You're playing a game that you started playing as a kid and you played it for a reason. Because you loved it," he said. "And so, while we're doing it, we might as well enjoy what we're doing out there and it just became a part of our culture.

"Now, you've got to do it within the framework of the team, but I want them to be themselves and grow into the men that they want to be and we want to assist them with that," Jones said.

The Spartans got to enjoy themselves for most of the night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Chattanooga (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) was playing the third of three conference games and was wrapping up a four-game trip to face UNCG, which went on the road to start its SoCon schedule and knocked off Western Carolina and Wofford.

UNCG went through a 1-for-7 field goal drought over nearly five minutes, relinquishing the lead to the Mocs when Jamaal Walker completed a 3-point play for a 22-21 lead with 7:41 left in the half. Successive 3-pointers by Keyshaun Langley and Keondre Kennedy sparked an 8-0 run to put the Spartans back on top. And despite two 3-pointers by Jamal Johnson, UNCG held onto the edge and led 37-30 at the break.

Poor shooting hampered the Mocs all game long. They were only 10 of 26 in the first half, and hit only three of their first 12 shots in the first nine minutes of the second half. Yet, UTC whittled a 13-point gap down to 58-52 on a Jake Stephens follow shot with 7:09 left. Mikeal Brown-Jones stemmed the comeback with a 3, and 6-foot, 9-inch Mohammed Abdulsalam scored on the 7-foot Stephens to push the lead back to 11.

"It's tough. It starts off with not trying to dig yourself a hole and some of that is making shots, but a lot of that is taking care of the ball," said Chattanooga coach Dan Earl, whose team has lost four of its last five games. "It starts off with not digging a big hole, and then again, credit to UNCG. Every time we threw a punch in the second half, they came back and threw one at us. We just couldn't make plays in a row."

Langley led UNCG with 19 points, Brown-Jones had 15 and Dante Treacy added 10. The Spartans host Samford on Saturday.

Johnson had 19 and Stephens scored 17 for Chattanooga, which is at home to play VMI, also on Saturday.

Phillips said to expect more energy from the UNCG bench.

"We got the most juice in the country," he said.