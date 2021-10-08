UNCG chancellor addresses sports success, fundraising and change in the athletics department

On the short notice Record was given

"It is standard HR practice. We have a trustee on our board ... and she said in the board meeting she was surprised that anybody would be surprised. This is standard practice. "

On his role in the hire of new men's basketball coach Mike Jones

"We consulted (Gilliam with Record). I consult on all the senior hires, just like I'm doing for vice chancellor for communications. I did talk to all of the candidates. I talked to eight basketball coaches and nine provost candidates in one week. I did the same thing with men's soccer.

"We consulted. In the end, I have to sign off on them."

How Jones can help Gilliam's vision for athletics

"The first thing he said is, 'I'm a developer of young men. He didn't say basketball players. He said young men.