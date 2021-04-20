UNCG hiring Mike Jones as men's basketball coach was 'an absolute no-brainer,' VCU's coach says

Newman will be out of town until next week but said he hopes to have a Zoom meeting with Jones soon.

“I’d say it’s a matter of a few days,” the 6-foot-5 wing said when asked for a timetable on his decision. “I just need some time to sit down and think, talk with my parents and do a little more research.”

Jones says he’ll tell Newman and the rest of the Spartans that “a lot of the reasons why they came to UNCG are still here. ... Now they need to know me, because it’s about relationships.”

That ability to build relationships was something former N.C. A&T head coach Cy Alexander saw when he recruited Jones to Howard as a player out of Montgomery County, Md.

“He understands the game, but he also understands how to communicate with young people,” Alexander said. “Being able to develop trust, that’s one of the things he and I had as player and coach. We could talk about anything on and off the court.”

On the court, Jones’ wants “aggression” to be the first word that comes to mind when talking about his teams, “similar to the way Wes Miller’s teams competed. Primarily man-to-man defense, but we mix it up. Zone is important. We press a little bit.”