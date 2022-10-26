 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNCG men third, women seventh in SoCon preseason basketball polls

UNCG 's men were picked to finish third and the Spartans' women were projected for seventh in Southern Conference basketball coaches' polls released Wednesday.

The UNCG men were behind Furman and Samford, and the media picked the Spartans to finish fourth. UNCG's women were sixth in the media poll, and Spartans sophomore wing Isys Grady was projected as an all-conference selection.

Here are the coaches' polls and teams:

MEN

Team (1st-place votes)     Total

1. Furman (6)                        78

2. Samford (4)                       74

3. UNCG                                63

4. Chattanooga                      60

5. Wofford                             41

6. ETSU                                40

7. Mercer                              39

8. Western Carolina               29

9. The Citadel                       17

10. VMI                                 9

All-Southern Conference: Jordan King, Jr., G, ETSU; Mike Bothwell, 5th, G, Furman; Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, Furman; Logan Dye, Sr., F, Samford; Ques Glover, Jr., G, Samford; Jermaine Marshall, Jr., F, Samford; Bubba Parham, Sr., G, Samford; Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga; Messiah Jones, Sr., F, Wofford; B.J. Mack, Sr., F/C, Wofford.

Player of the year: Stephens, Chattanooga.

WOMEN

Team (1st-place votes)     Total

1. Mercer (7)                          49

2. Wofford                              40

3. Furman (1)                         37

4. Samford                             33

5. Chattanooga                       25

6. ETSU                                  15

7. UNCG                                 14

8. Western Carolina                 11

All-Southern Conference: Grace van Rij, Gr., F/C, Furman; Tate Walters, Jr., G, Furman; Jaron Dougherty, Gr., F, Mercer; Erin Houpt, So., G, Mercer; Amoria Neal-Tysor, Gr., G, Mercer; Isys Grady, So., G/F, UNCG; Andrea Cournoyer, Sr., G, Samford; Sussy Ngulefac, So., C, Samford; Abbey Cornelius, Gr., F, Chattanooga; Jackie Carman, Sr., G, Wofford; Lilly Hatton, Sr., F, Wofford. 

Player of the year: Neal-Tysor, Mercer.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

