UNCG men third, women seventh in SoCon preseason basketball polls

UNCG 's men were picked to finish third and the Spartans' women were projected for seventh in Southern Conference basketball coaches' polls released Wednesday.

The UNCG men were behind Furman and Samford, and the media picked the Spartans to finish fourth. UNCG's women were sixth in the media poll, and Spartans sophomore wing Isys Grady was projected as an all-conference selection.

Here are the coaches' polls and teams:

MEN

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Furman (6) 78

2. Samford (4) 74

3. UNCG 63

4. Chattanooga 60

5. Wofford 41

6. ETSU 40

7. Mercer 39

8. Western Carolina 29

9. The Citadel 17

10. VMI 9

All-Southern Conference: Jordan King, Jr., G, ETSU; Mike Bothwell, 5th, G, Furman; Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, Furman; Logan Dye, Sr., F, Samford; Ques Glover, Jr., G, Samford; Jermaine Marshall, Jr., F, Samford; Bubba Parham, Sr., G, Samford; Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga; Messiah Jones, Sr., F, Wofford; B.J. Mack, Sr., F/C, Wofford.

Player of the year: Stephens, Chattanooga.

WOMEN

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Mercer (7) 49

2. Wofford 40

3. Furman (1) 37

4. Samford 33

5. Chattanooga 25

6. ETSU 15

7. UNCG 14

8. Western Carolina 11

All-Southern Conference: Grace van Rij, Gr., F/C, Furman; Tate Walters, Jr., G, Furman; Jaron Dougherty, Gr., F, Mercer; Erin Houpt, So., G, Mercer; Amoria Neal-Tysor, Gr., G, Mercer; Isys Grady, So., G/F, UNCG; Andrea Cournoyer, Sr., G, Samford; Sussy Ngulefac, So., C, Samford; Abbey Cornelius, Gr., F, Chattanooga; Jackie Carman, Sr., G, Wofford; Lilly Hatton, Sr., F, Wofford.

Player of the year: Neal-Tysor, Mercer.