UNCG men's basketball program suspends activities, cancels game because of COVID

GREENSBORO — UNCG's men's basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday night against Johnson & Wales at Fleming Gym, was canceled and team activities have been suspended because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Spartans program.

Players and staff will continue to be tested, according to UNCG protocols in consultation with the Southern Conference.

Fans who purchased individual tickets to the game through the UNCG ticket office and Ticketmaster.com will receive refunds.

UNCG is 8-4. The Spartans' next scheduled game is Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at Western Carolina to begin Southern Conference competition.