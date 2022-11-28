UNCG men's soccer makes Elite 8, beats Stanford on penalty kicks

UNC Greensboro's men's soccer team is developing a flair for the dramatic, and in the process, it has made history.

For the second straight outing in the NCAA Division I playoffs, the Spartans needed penalty kicks to decide their game. Last week, they prevailed over Ohio State at home, and on Sunday, they defeated Stanford on the road to make the Elite 8 for the first time since the school moved to Division I.

“I am so proud of our program, our guys, our staff, our university," UNCG coach Chris Rich said. "This is a great accomplishment for everyone and it feels super incredible to be in the Elite 8.”

An even better feeling is UNCG's quarterfinal matchup will be at home. The 12th-seeded Spartans will host another Big 10 school, 13th-seeded Indiana on Saturday at 5 p.m. at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

For Rich, the accomplishment marks the latest step in his effort to restore the program to respectability.

"This has been a process of building this program to where it is. This program has a history of success in postseason, especially in Division III," Rich said.

"It made some runs in Division I back in the early 2000s. But to be the first team to make it to the Elite 8 in Division I history is a special moment for these guys, for our staff, for the university," he said. "We are thrilled, pumped, excited – all the words."

In the 21st minute, J.C. Ngando took the ball into the 18-yard box before getting it to Marco Afonso whose one-timer gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead. The Cardinal countered in the 26th minute when Cam Cilley scored on a volley from just outside the 18-yard box after collecting a pass from Keegan Tingey.

After 90 minutes, Stanford had outshot UNCG 9-3. In the two overtimes, it also had three shots, but the game came down to a shootout. It was at that point that Rich went back to a familiar strategy.

When it came down to penalty kicks against the Buckeyes, the coach took out goalkeeper Niclas Wild and replaced him with third-stringer Isaac Briner. That strategy paid off when Briner stopped Ohio State's last kick to set up UNCG for the game-winner from freshman Maddox Mallery.

The Spartans wouldn't need Mallery this time. Briner stopped three shots and Emmanuel Hagan connected to give UNCG a 3-1 advantage.

"Once we got to the PK shootout, we were super confident," Rich said. "We know we have a top goalkeeper in PK shootouts in Isaac and we knew we were prepared for that moment. Our guys were excellent in the shootout, Isaac was surreal saving the first three.”

It was a special moment for Briner, a California native who rose to the occasion as his parents watched.

“It is a feeling I can’t really explain. To come over (to) the west coast and to move the team on to the Elite 8 is something very special and something I will never forget," he said. "On top of that, to do it in front of my family and close to my hometown was even more special."

The team was returning to Greensboro on Monday, where Briner will be with his other family.

"The team chemistry is unbelievable, and we really are a family," he said. "In games like this, a family really comes together and without everyone playing their part in this game, we would not be standing here moving on to the Elite 8."

"It took every single person completing their role and stepping up when needed to really push us through," Briner said. "It comes down to the family mentality and what our coaches built here.”