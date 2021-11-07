 Skip to main content
UNCG men's soccer team loses in Southern Conference semifinals
UNCG men's soccer team loses in Southern Conference semifinals

uncg logo web 112930

GREENSBORO — UNCG’s men’s soccer team will wait until Nov. 15 to learn its NCAA Tournament destination after falling 2-1 to Belmont in the Southern Conference semifinals at UNCG Soccer Stadium on Sunday.

The Spartans (13-4-1) went into the game ranked 19th by the College Soccer News and 25th in the United Soccer Coaches polls.

UNCG put six shots on goal to Belmont’s two, had a 22-5 edge on shots and had 20 corners to Belmont’s three. But only Fernando Garcia’s shot got past the Belmont defense and keeper Drew Romig, and now the Spartans will need an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament to continue their season.

The win was Belmont’s second over UNCG within a month. The Bruins beat the Spartans 2-1 in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 16.

