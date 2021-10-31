UNCG men's soccer team, regular-season champion, to host Southern Conference tournament game

GREENSBORO — The UNCG men's soccer team, which has won the regular-season title in the Southern Conference, will be the No. 1 seed in the postseason tournament.

Coach Chris Rich's Spartans (5-1-0, 13-3-1), the defending champions and No. 22 team nationally in the College Soccer News poll, will host No. 4 Belmont or No. 5 East Tennessee State in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those two teams will play at 6 p.m. Friday in Greensboro. UNCG lost 2-1 at Belmont on Oct. 16 and won 2-0 at East Tennessee State on Saturday.

The tournament championship game will be Nov. 13 or 14 at the highest-seeded team. The tournament will open with No. 7 VMI visiting No. 6 Wofford on Monday night.

UNCG leads the NCAA in points (148), goals (51), assists (46), points per game (9.00), scoring offense (3.06), and goal differential (39). Theo Collomb leads the nation in goals (15) and points (35).