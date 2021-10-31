 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG men's soccer team, regular-season champion, to host Southern Conference tournament game
0 Comments
top story

UNCG men's soccer team, regular-season champion, to host Southern Conference tournament game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

GREENSBORO — The UNCG men's soccer team, which has won the regular-season title in the Southern Conference, will be the No. 1 seed in the postseason tournament.

Coach Chris Rich's Spartans (5-1-0, 13-3-1), the defending champions and No. 22 team nationally in the College Soccer News poll, will host No. 4 Belmont or No. 5 East Tennessee State in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those two teams will play at 6 p.m. Friday in Greensboro. UNCG lost 2-1 at Belmont on Oct. 16 and won 2-0 at East Tennessee State on Saturday.

The tournament championship game will be Nov. 13 or 14 at the highest-seeded team. The tournament will open with No. 7 VMI visiting No. 6 Wofford on Monday night.

UNCG leads the NCAA in points (148), goals (51), assists (46), points per game (9.00), scoring offense (3.06), and goal differential (39). Theo Collomb leads the nation in goals (15) and points (35).

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News