UNCG rallies to beat A&T at Greensboro Coliseum

A recap of UNCG's 57-53 men's basketball victory over A&T on Tuesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Why the Spartans won
De'Monte Buckingham, a grad student, tied his career high with 28 points in his UNCG debut, making five three-point shots as the Spartans rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit. His three with 3:01 to go put UNCG ahead 51-49 and a three at the 2:17 mark made it a 54-50 game.
Stars
A&T
Tyler Maye: 17 points (7-for-13 FG).
Marcus Watson: 17 points, eight rebounds.
UNCG
De'Monte Buckingham: 28 points (9-for-15 FG, 5-for-10 3FG).
Mohammed Abdulsalam: Eight points, 11 rebounds.
Notable
• Mike Jones made his Greensboro coaching debut on the UNCG sideline. Like the coach who occupied the seat previously, Wes Miller, Jones is active along the sidelines, delivering instructions in a booming baritone voice. He also managed to draw a technical foul with just under seven minutes to play, with Maye hitting one of two free throws for a 49-45 Aggies edge with 6:51 to play.
• The Greensboro Coliseum crowd, some of it late arriving because of traffic in the area and security scans going in, was into it, particularly with the teams battling in the final 10 minutes. In the final minute, with the Spartans clinging to the lead, the students standing and howling gave the big building a big-time atmosphere. An A&T-UNCG season opener is nothing but a winner for basketball in Greensboro.
• One-third of the basketball Langleys was missing. UNCG's Keyshaun Langley, who averaged 9.8 points last season, is not with the team. A reason has not been disclosed, but a spokesman said he is enrolled at the university. His twin Kobe played for the Spartans in a reserve role, and Kam Langley started for the Aggies.
• Buckingham, a 6-4 guard from Richmond, Va., who is enrolled as a grad student, played for two seasons at Richmond, where he was the Atlantic 10 rookie of the year, and transferred to Cal State Bakersfield, where he scored in double digits in nine games last season.
• Watson, also strong in his Aggies debut, threw down a thunderous dunk early in the second half that pushed A&T's lead to 38-28, its largest, and prompted a UNCG 30-second timeout with 17:47 to go. He couldn't quite connect on a couple of other dunk attempts, including on one pass off the backboard, that would've brought the house down, and he missed a three late in the game with his team down four. Watson was a top 50 recruit, according to ESPN.com, out of high school and signed with, but never played for, Oklahoma State. Watson faced a rape accusation, was not charged and was given a semester-long suspension as part of a Title IX investigation, The Oklahoman reported. Watson moved on to New Mexico State, becoming eligible on Feb. 1, 2021, and played in 12 games, averaging 3.4 points and 6.5 minutes.
• A&T didn't shoot well (19-for-59, 32 percent) and got beaten on the boards (51-34), but the Aggies took care of the basketball. They turned it over only five times, forcing 18 mistakes by the Spartans.
Records
A&T: 0-1.
UNCG: 1-0.
Up next
A&T: At Jacksonville, 2 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).
UNCG: At Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.