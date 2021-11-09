UNCG rallies to beat A&T at Greensboro Coliseum

• The Greensboro Coliseum crowd, some of it late arriving because of traffic in the area and security scans going in, was into it, particularly with the teams battling in the final 10 minutes. In the final minute, with the Spartans clinging to the lead, the students standing and howling gave the big building a big-time atmosphere. An A&T-UNCG season opener is nothing but a winner for basketball in Greensboro.

• One-third of the basketball Langleys was missing. UNCG's Keyshaun Langley, who averaged 9.8 points last season, is not with the team. A reason has not been disclosed, but a spokesman said he is enrolled at the university. His twin Kobe played for the Spartans in a reserve role, and Kam Langley started for the Aggies.

• Buckingham, a 6-4 guard from Richmond, Va., who is enrolled as a grad student, played for two seasons at Richmond, where he was the Atlantic 10 rookie of the year, and transferred to Cal State Bakersfield, where he scored in double digits in nine games last season.