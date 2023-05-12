CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Denise Shipley doubled to drive in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday, giving top-seeded UNC Greensboro a 2-1 victory over second-seeded Samford and a spot in the Southern Conference softball championship game on Saturday.

The Spartans (36-20) will either play Samford for a second straight day, or fifth-seeded Mercer for the title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Those two teams were playing an elimination game on Friday afternoon.

Delanie Cumbie got a one-out single and Jorde Chartrand reached on an error. Shipley hit a 2-0 pitch to right-center field, driving Cumbie to the plate with the clincher.

Shipley helped the Spartans get a 1-0 lead when her sacrifice bunt moved Grace Loftin to second after her leadoff single in the bottom of the second inning. Maycin Brown followed with a double to the base of the fence in left-center field to score Loftin and give UNCG (36-20) the early edge.

Samford (25-30) loaded the bases in the top of the sixth after UNCG starting pitcher Rhyann Jones retired 10 straight batters between the second and fifth innings. Merritt Cahoon grounded out to score Sarah Squillace and tie the game. The Bulldogs stranded two baserunners in the seventh and Shipley got a hit in the bottom of the seventh, but the Spartans couldn't get her home.

In its previous game, UNCG shut out fourth-seeded Western Carolina 1-0 on Thursday. It was the team's 10th shutout of the season. The Spartans are the tournament's top seed for the sixth year in a row.

The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Frost Stadium.