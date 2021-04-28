 Skip to main content
UNCG to host Omaha in NCAA Tournament men's soccer game Thursday
A preview of the UNCG men's soccer game in the NCAA Tournament:

What

Men's soccer first round, Omaha (6-2-1) at UNCG (9-2-2)

When

6 p.m. Thursday

Where

UNCG Soccer Stadium

Tickets

Sold out

How to watch

ESPN3, NCAA.com

At stake

The winner will play No. 4 Stanford in a second-round game at 5 p.m. Sunday at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

Notable

Coach Chris Rich's Spartans beat Belmont 1-0 on April 17 to win the Southern Conference Tournament in its most recent game. Omaha last played April 2, beating Oral Roberts 2-1 in overtime.

 UNCG's trip to the Division I national tournament is the program's 11th.

 The Spartans are unbeaten in their last six games.

 UNCG's Theo Collomb (seven goals, three assists) was chosen as the Freshman of the Year in the Southern Conference.

 Junior midfielder Fernando Garcia (five goals) and freshman defender Emmanuel Hagan joined Collomb on first-team All-Southern Conference.

Information

UNCGSpartans.com

