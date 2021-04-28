UNCG to host Omaha in NCAA Tournament men's soccer game Thursday

A preview of the UNCG men's soccer game in the NCAA Tournament:

What

Men's soccer first round, Omaha (6-2-1) at UNCG (9-2-2)

When

6 p.m. Thursday

Where

UNCG Soccer Stadium

Tickets

Sold out

How to watch

At stake

The winner will play No. 4 Stanford in a second-round game at 5 p.m. Sunday at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

Notable

• Coach Chris Rich's Spartans beat Belmont 1-0 on April 17 to win the Southern Conference Tournament in its most recent game. Omaha last played April 2, beating Oral Roberts 2-1 in overtime.

• UNCG's trip to the Division I national tournament is the program's 11th.

• The Spartans are unbeaten in their last six games.