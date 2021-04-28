UNCG to host Omaha in NCAA Tournament men's soccer game Thursday

A preview of the UNCG men's soccer game in the NCAA Tournament:
What
Men's soccer first round, Omaha (6-2-1) at UNCG (9-2-2)
When
6 p.m. Thursday
Where
UNCG Soccer Stadium
Tickets
Sold out
How to watch
ESPN3, NCAA.com
At stake
The winner will play No. 4 Stanford in a second-round game at 5 p.m. Sunday at UNCG Soccer Stadium.
Notable
• Coach Chris Rich's Spartans beat Belmont 1-0 on April 17 to win the Southern Conference Tournament in its most recent game. Omaha last played April 2, beating Oral Roberts 2-1 in overtime.
• UNCG's trip to the Division I national tournament is the program's 11th.
• The Spartans are unbeaten in their last six games.
• UNCG's Theo Collomb (seven goals, three assists) was chosen as the Freshman of the Year in the Southern Conference.
• Junior midfielder Fernando Garcia (five goals) and freshman defender Emmanuel Hagan joined Collomb on first-team All-Southern Conference.