UNCG turns focus to SoCon tournament

This was Jones’ first season as the Spartans coach, a transition year for UNCG after 10 seasons under Wes Miller, the winningest coach in the program’s history.

And truth be told, all a victory in the regular-season finale would have done was put UNCG on the other side of the bracket – the same side as top-seeded Chattanooga (14-4, 24-7).

“We had a chance to go 10-8 and finish tied for third, but we didn’t quite get it done,” Jones said. “But I like the way our guys responded to the (coaching) change. It wasn’t easy. It was a lot of hard conversations, a lot of hard practices. But I thought our guys got better as the year went on.”

True. Take a deeper dive into the standings and you’ll see that only two teams in the SoCon had winning records on the road: Chattanooga (12-4) and – drum roll, please – UNCG (7-6).

Samford, meanwhile, was just 2-7 in SoCon games away from home.

So this weekend in Asheville is wide open. And the Spartans have beaten every team in the field except Mercer, splitting with all five of the teams seeded ahead of them.