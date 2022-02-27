UNCG turns focus to SoCon tournament

GREENSBORO — The truth is, UNCG’s final game of the regular season didn’t matter much in the grand scheme of things.
It was entertaining, to be sure. The Spartans erased most of a nine-point deficit in the final minute, and they had a chance to tie it if they could grab the rebound on Bas Leyte’s intentionally-missed second free throw with 3 seconds left.
They couldn’t, and East Tennessee State’s Ty Brewer made his free throws to secure a 73-69 victory over UNCG at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday. Brewer was one of four Buccaneers to score in double figures.
Kobe Langley scored 21 points to lead the Spartans, and senior center Mo Abdulsalam finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in his final home game.
But what did The G lose, really?
UNCG (17-13 overall) finishes 9-9 in the Southern Conference and falls into the sixth seed in the winner-take-all SoCon Tournament this weekend in Asheville. The Spartans play third-seeded Samford (10-8, 20-10) in a quarterfinal game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We split with Samford this year, and I certainly don’t feel like we played our best in either one of those games,” UNCG coach Mike Jones said. “Now we’ve got another opportunity. It’s a brand new season. The regular season is over, and I’m proud of our guys for getting a bye and not having to play on Friday. That’s an accomplishment for this team, especially with the adversity we’ve gone through.”
This was Jones’ first season as the Spartans coach, a transition year for UNCG after 10 seasons under Wes Miller, the winningest coach in the program’s history.
And truth be told, all a victory in the regular-season finale would have done was put UNCG on the other side of the bracket – the same side as top-seeded Chattanooga (14-4, 24-7).
“We had a chance to go 10-8 and finish tied for third, but we didn’t quite get it done,” Jones said. “But I like the way our guys responded to the (coaching) change. It wasn’t easy. It was a lot of hard conversations, a lot of hard practices. But I thought our guys got better as the year went on.”
True. Take a deeper dive into the standings and you’ll see that only two teams in the SoCon had winning records on the road: Chattanooga (12-4) and – drum roll, please – UNCG (7-6).
Samford, meanwhile, was just 2-7 in SoCon games away from home.
So this weekend in Asheville is wide open. And the Spartans have beaten every team in the field except Mercer, splitting with all five of the teams seeded ahead of them.
“The seeding is all scrambled up,” UNCG senior Kaleb Hunter said. “You can’t look at any of the teams and think, ‘That’s an easy game and we’re going to beat them.’ Man, everybody is good. You can’t think about anything but your next game. The emotions from this one today are going to be gone by then. We’re going to turn this loss into motivation.”
Hunter scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds in the final home game of his career.
That, truly, is the only regret from Sunday: The Spartans lost on Senior Night, when they said goodbye to Hunter, Abdulsalam, Khyre Thompson and grad transfer De’Monte Buckingham.
Hunter wore a medical redshirt as a freshman, when The G made the NCAA Tournament. He played on two teams that reached the NIT, and another NCAA Tournament team last year.
And along the way, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
“The last five years made me a man,” Hunter said. “They’ve been the most important years of my life, man. I’ve grown up, and I feel like I can really handle any situation. …
“It’s a lot of emotion, especially throughout the day at home before the game. You’re thinking about all the memories in the Coliseum. I’ve been here for five years. I’ve played a lot of games in here, and I’ve met at lot of people. It’s special to be a part of UNCG. I’m thankful, because I was with a special group of guys during my time here. I’m always going to love UNCG.”
Hunter has at least one more game left in his career. One last trip to the mountains, one last attempt to climb the mountain of a one-bid conference tournament – the prize at the summit an NCAA berth.
“We have one game. Just one game guaranteed,” Jones said. “So you put all your attention on that one game. You have to play good enough to earn a second game. … But we have been through the whole league. We’ve seen everybody twice. We know what we’re facing, and we feel like if we play our game, we have a chance to win.”