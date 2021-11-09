UNCG wins women's basketball season opener

A report on the UNCG women's basketball team's 52-48 victory over UNC-Asheville in a season opener on Wednesday.
Stars
UNCG
Jaylynn Brown: 19 points (three three-point baskets).
Khalis Cain: 12 points.
What they're saying
"We don't have it all together now, I don't think any coach in the country does, but especially our team because of our youth. We had three freshmen on the court at one time. I say, 'We don't have it all together right now, but together we have it all.' We have great three-point shooters and great rebounders, but we have to stay on the same page." – UNCG coach Trina Patterson.
Up next
UNCG: At Wake Forest, 1 p.m. Sunday.