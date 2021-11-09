 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG wins women's basketball season opener
0 Comments

UNCG wins women's basketball season opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
uncg logo web 112930

A report on the UNCG women's basketball team's 52-48 victory over UNC-Asheville in a season opener on Wednesday.

Stars

UNCG

Jaylynn Brown: 19 points (three three-point baskets).

Khalis Cain: 12 points.

What they're saying

"We don't have it all together now, I don't think any coach in the country does, but especially our team because of our youth. We had three freshmen on the court at one time. I say, 'We don't have it all together right now, but together we have it all.' We have great three-point shooters and great rebounders, but we have to stay on the same page." – UNCG coach Trina Patterson.

Up next

UNCG: At Wake Forest, 1 p.m. Sunday.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News