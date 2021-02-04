UNCG women lose at Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UNCG women's basketball team gave top-ranked Samford all it could handle on Thursday night, nearly handing the Bulldogs their first home loss since early December. But the Spartans fell 46-42, keeping a Samford team that had been averaging over 70 points a game to under 50.

Senior guard Pernilla Sorensen led UNCG with 13 points, while Khalis Cain scored 10 points to go with nine rebounds.

The Spartans fell to 4-13 and 3-7 in Southern Conference play. The Bulldogs improved to 10-7 overall and 7-1 in SoCon games.

CeCe Crudup found her touch in the second half, pouring in six of her 12 points during the third quarter. She added another four points in the fourth quarter.

Samford's Andrea Cournoyer, averaging 18.5 points per game and 22.9 against SoCon teams this season, was held to just eight points.

UNCG will go up against Samford again on Saturday at 3 p.m., attempting to split their third straight SoCon series with a win.