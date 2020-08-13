GREENSBORO — Fall sports at UNCG have been postponed as part of a decision announced by the Southern Conference on Thursday.
The SoCon’s Council of Presidents decided that the league will not hold fall conference competition because of health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league intends to move its fall sports’ regular-season competition and championships to the spring.
Sports at UNCG affected are men’s and women’s soccer, cross country and volleyball. SoCon football is also postponed, although the Spartans do not field a team.
All athletic scholarships will be honored, according to UNCG.
“I just feel so bad for our kids,” UNCG athletics director Kim Record said. “The first thing I would say — and this is a big piece — is we’re not canceling. We’re postponing. There have been so many different conversations about this, but I just couldn’t have dreamed anything like this could happen. But the No. 1 priority is the health and safety of the student-athlete. It has to be.”
UNCG’s volleyball and women’s soccer teams were set to begin practice next week. Spartans athletes have been able to attend offseason workouts on campus since early July.
“I’m most heartbroken for our student-athletes,” Record said. “When this happened back in March, it was so quick. One day you’re watching basketball or baseball, and the next day — boom — everyone has gone home from your campus.
“But as we’ve gotten we’ve gotten closer to the fall … it’s been such a hurry-up-and-wait thing. You want to have as much information as you can to make a good decision. However, there’s been so much conflicting information that it’s been hard. It was important to me that when the decision was finalized that I be able to share it with my student-athletes and coaches so they wouldn’t have to find out about it on social media.”
Playing fall sports in the spring in addition to a normal slate of spring sports could be a challenge.
“Yes, it’s daunting,” Record said. “However, there’s still so much that can happen between now and then. The next important date is Aug. 21. That’s when we will find out from the NCAA whether there will be fall (national) championships.”
Record sees three options:
• The NCAA hosts its fall championships. That’s an unlikely scenario given guidelines that call for a minimum 50 percent participation among Division I conferences to hold a championship. “That’s not happening,” Record said.
• The NCAA opts to hold fall sports championships in the spring. “That’s one of the reasons for postponing,” Record said, “the hope for the kids to have (NCAA) championships.
• NCAA fall sports championships are canceled altogether, but the SoCon holds conference championships in the spring.
The SoCon decision allowed its member schools to choose whether to play nonconference or exhibition competitions in the fall, but that won’t happen at UNCG.
“There is too much uncertainty about the COVID-19 virus,” Record said, “along with the ability to guarantee our student-athletes a responsible and safe competition environment.”
The SoCon’s decision was supported by the league’s medical advisory committee.
“We know what this means to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and loyal fans,” SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus said, “but safety must come first. We are still hopeful that we can have these sports successfully compete in the spring.”
