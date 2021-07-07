UNCG's Isaiah Miller named SoCon's male athlete of the year

GREENSBORO — Isaiah Miller made history Wednesday as the first UNCG Spartan to be named Bob Waters Southern Conference Male Athlete of the Year.
Miller graduated in May with a degree in communication and was one of the most decorated players in the school's men's basketball history. The Covington, Ga., native was:
• The only UNCG men's basketball player to appear in two NCAA Division I tournament games.
• The only Spartans men's basketball player selected to compete in the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship.
• The only men's basketball student-athlete in the 100-year history of the SoCon to be named player of the year and defensive player of the year in consecutive seasons.
The 6-foot senior guard led the conference in scoring (19.2 points per game) and steals (2.6 per game) this season and finished eighth in rebounding at 6.8 per contest, helping the Spartans win SoCon regular-season and tournament titles and earning Most Outstanding Player honors at the conference tournament.
Miller helped UNCG win 100 games during his four-year career — including a program-record 29 in 2018-19, when the Spartans were the No. 1 seed in the National Invitation Tournament — and finished second in SoCon history with 315 steals and third in UNCG history with 1,942 points.
He was part of four 20-win seasons and became the first player to lead the league in scoring and win the tournament championship in the same season since Davidson's Steph Curry in 2007-08.
Miller, who is preparing for the NBA draft, was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, presented annually to the top mid-major player, and the Lute Olson Award, which goes to the top player in Division I. In addition to earning All-America honors in association with both of those awards for the second straight season, he was a member of the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team for the second time in as many years.
The SoCon athlete of the year awards are selected annually by the conference's athletics directors and a media member representing each school. The award recognizes athletics achievement, academic performance and civic involvement.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.