UNCG's Isaiah Miller named SoCon's male athlete of the year

GREENSBORO — Isaiah Miller made history Wednesday as the first UNCG Spartan to be named Bob Waters Southern Conference Male Athlete of the Year.

Miller graduated in May with a degree in communication and was one of the most decorated players in the school's men's basketball history. The Covington, Ga., native was:

• The only UNCG men's basketball player to appear in two NCAA Division I tournament games.

• The only Spartans men's basketball player selected to compete in the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship.

• The only men's basketball student-athlete in the 100-year history of the SoCon to be named player of the year and defensive player of the year in consecutive seasons.

The 6-foot senior guard led the conference in scoring (19.2 points per game) and steals (2.6 per game) this season and finished eighth in rebounding at 6.8 per contest, helping the Spartans win SoCon regular-season and tournament titles and earning Most Outstanding Player honors at the conference tournament.