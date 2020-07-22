GREENSBORO — UNCG's Isaiah Miller, the player of the year and defensive player of the year in the Southern Conference, will return for his senior season.
Miller had submitted his name for the underclassman pool for the NBA draft. The deadline for players to remove their names from consideration is Aug. 3, and the draft is scheduled for Oct. 16.
"It was a family decision," Miller told UNCGSpartans.com. "I got input from several people close to me that I trust. I am excited to come back and be with my teammates for a last ride. It's going to be a great run this year. We have terrific players so we'll see where this goes."
Miller finished second in the nation in 2019-20 with 89 steals, was fourth in steals per game with 2.78 and became the program's all-time steals leader with 241. He ranked second in the Southern in scoring with 17.8 points per game and averaged 2.7 assists per game.
"I learned plenty from going through the process and this experience has helped me grow as a player," Miller told UNCGSpartans.com. "I know exactly what NBA scouts are looking for and that will help me this year. I asked them to be real with me when offering feedback to me and they did exactly that. As I was going through the process, I just continued working."
Because NBA teams could not conduct in-person workouts, Miller's interactions took place via video conferencing.
UNCG, which has won at least 20 games in four consecutive seasons under Coach Wes Miller, also returns Kaleb Hunter, who was No. 2 on the team with 10.8 points per game.
"Isaiah handled this process with great maturity," Wes Miller told UNCGSpartans.com. "He was able to meet virtually with a number of NBA teams and he received really valuable feedback. I'm confident he'll be motivated to improve as a player and continue helping our team succeed at the highest level. I truly believe Isaiah can compete in the NBA with the best players in the world and I'm excited to be a part of his growth process for another year."
